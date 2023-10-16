Meet the Robot That Might Take Care of Your Grandparents

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

The Baby Boomer generation represents one of the largest generational groups in America. As they age into stages of life that require more assistance, fewer caregivers are available to support this larger base of folks in need.

The caregiving process has proven to be a double-edged sword—providing indispensable attention to people who may otherwise not receive it but effectively exhausting the caregiver, most of whom are often family members.

“Over the next 15 years, we’re going to be supporting the 80 million people that are transitioning into retirement, into this vulnerable age category which puts you at risk for chronic health conditions,” Briony Catlow, director of the University of Denver’s Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging, told The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.