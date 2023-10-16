SBF’s Lawyers Plead for Him to Get More Adderall During Trial

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are petitioning the court to allow the FTX founder more Adderall during his hearings—and suggested adjourning his federal trial for a full day until the medication could be sorted out.

In a letter motion filed Sunday night, attorneys for Bankman-Fried—better known as SBF—said the former crypto billionaire did not have access to his prescribed dosage of ADHD medication during trial hours, causing concerns about his ability to focus on the proceedings. This is especially critical, the lawyers wrote, as SBF approaches the “critical decision” of if he will testify in his own defense.

“The defense has a growing concern that because of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s lack of access to Adderall he has not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would and that he will not be able to meaningfully participate in the presentation of the defense case,” his attorneys wrote.

