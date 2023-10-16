Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    News

    SBF’s Lawyers Plead for Him to Get More Adderall During Trial

    By

    Oct 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    SBF’s Lawyers Plead for Him to Get More Adderall During Trial

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are petitioning the court to allow the FTX founder more Adderall during his hearings—and suggested adjourning his federal trial for a full day until the medication could be sorted out.

    In a letter motion filed Sunday night, attorneys for Bankman-Fried—better known as SBF—said the former crypto billionaire did not have access to his prescribed dosage of ADHD medication during trial hours, causing concerns about his ability to focus on the proceedings. This is especially critical, the lawyers wrote, as SBF approaches the “critical decision” of if he will testify in his own defense.

    “The defense has a growing concern that because of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s lack of access to Adderall he has not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would and that he will not be able to meaningfully participate in the presentation of the defense case,” his attorneys wrote.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rite Aid just filed for bankruptcy and could be closing more of its 2,100 stores

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    Oct 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rite Aid just filed for bankruptcy and could be closing more of its 2,100 stores

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert’s campaign spent funds at the bar owned by her ‘Beetlejuice’ date

    Oct 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy