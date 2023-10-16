Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    LSU Prof Resigns After Politician He’s Shared Years-Long Beef With Is Elected Guv

    A tenured professor at Louisiana State University said Sunday that he was resigning in response to the outcome of the state’s recent gubernatorial election, explaining he would step down in an effort to avoid putting the school he loves in the crosshairs of the new governor-elect, a hard-line Republican who bayed for his blood in a skirmish over a critical tweet two years ago.

    Robert Mann, who chairs the university’s journalism department, announced in thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to wrap up his long career at LSU next summer.

    “My reasons are simple: The person who will be governor in January has already asked LSU to fire me,” he wrote. “And I have no confidence the leadership of this university would protect the Manship School [of Mass Communication] against a governor’s efforts to punish me and other faculty members.”

