Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    News

    Lauren Boebert’s campaign spent funds at the bar owned by her ‘Beetlejuice’ date

    By

    Oct 16, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Lauren Boebert’s campaign spent funds at the bar owned by her ‘Beetlejuice’ date

    Rep. Lauren Boebert.

    Drew Angerer via Getty Images

    Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign once spent money at a Colorado bar.The bar is owned by a man who accompanied her to the theater in September. The pair were kicked out after causing a disturbance, according to reports.

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert spent a couple hundred dollars of campaign funds at a Colorado cocktail bar owned by a man identified as her “Beetlejuice” date.

    Per her recent FEC filings, the Boebert campaign spent $317.48 at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar on July 31. Politico first reported the expenditure.

    It is unclear if Boebert herself spent money at the bar or if it was an employee with her campaign.

    Other news outlets identified the cocktail bar owner as the man who accompanied Boebert to a Denver theater on September 10. The pair were kicked out during a performance of “Beetlejuice.

    During the performance, patrons of the Buell Theater accused Boebert of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance,” per an incident report from that night.

    The allegations in the report were later confirmed by video and included footage of the representative appearing to be groped in the theater by her date.

    The Republican representative later parted ways with her date, citing his Democratic party affiliations.

    “Honestly, he’s a private citizen, and we peacefully parted at this time. Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best,” she told TMZ.

    Reps for Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rite Aid just filed for bankruptcy and could be closing more of its 2,100 stores

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    Oct 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rite Aid just filed for bankruptcy and could be closing more of its 2,100 stores

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert’s campaign spent funds at the bar owned by her ‘Beetlejuice’ date

    Oct 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy