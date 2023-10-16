Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    News

    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    By

    Oct 16, 2023 , , ,
    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Gaza hospitals were running dangerously low on fuel on Sunday, jeopardizing the lives of thousands of sick and injured patients as an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces looms.

    The United Nations’ humanitarian office, OCHA, said that its monitors expected fuel supplies could be totally depleted by Monday. The hospitals will be unable to operate without fuel to power their generators. Other basic supplies, like food, water, and medicine, are also dwindling.

    “Gaza is running dry,” Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency, told the Associated Press.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rite Aid just filed for bankruptcy and could be closing more of its 2,100 stores

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert’s campaign spent funds at the bar owned by her ‘Beetlejuice’ date

    Oct 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rite Aid just filed for bankruptcy and could be closing more of its 2,100 stores

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert’s campaign spent funds at the bar owned by her ‘Beetlejuice’ date

    Oct 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy