Gaza Hospitals Will Likely Run Out of Fuel in Just a Few Hours, UN Warns

Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gaza hospitals were running dangerously low on fuel on Sunday, jeopardizing the lives of thousands of sick and injured patients as an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces looms.

The United Nations’ humanitarian office, OCHA, said that its monitors expected fuel supplies could be totally depleted by Monday. The hospitals will be unable to operate without fuel to power their generators. Other basic supplies, like food, water, and medicine, are also dwindling.

“Gaza is running dry,” Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency, told the Associated Press.

