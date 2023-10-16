Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    Dad of Palestinian Boy Stabbed 26 Times in Chicago Reveals Last Words

    The Chicago landlord suspected of stabbing a Palestinian-American six-year-old 26 times had a “good” relationship with the boy and her mother before the killing, the child’s father told The Daily Beast on Sunday.

    Joseph Czuba, 71, was arrested after Illinois police said he “brutally attacked” his Palestinian-American tenant and her young child with a knife on Saturday, with local community leaders alleging he screamed anti-Muslim slurs as he stabbed them dozens of times.

    The Will County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that the suspect, Czuba, had been charged with a hate crime over the assault. Czuba was also charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

