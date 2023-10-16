Sherika De Armas, the former Miss World contestant representing Uruguay in 2015, has passed away at the age of 26.

Local media reported that she lost her battle with cervical cancer, which had spanned two years. Friends and family expressed their heartfelt condolences for the beauty queen.

On social media, her brother, Mayk’ De Armas, wrote, “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever.”

Carla Romero, the current Miss Uruguay, mourned De Armas, stating that she was “too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life.”

Beyond her work in the fashion industry, De Armas operated the Shey De Armas Beauty Studio, where she offered personal care, makeup, and hair products.

De Armas was also known for her dedication to the Pérez Scremini Foundation, an organization focused on childhood cancer. Cervical cancer is most commonly diagnosed in individuals aged 30 and older, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says that the disease can be prevented through regular screenings and the HPV vaccine.

The post Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas Dead at 26 appeared first on Breaking911.