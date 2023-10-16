Surfer Injured In Apparent Shark Attack At At Beach Near San Francisco, Police Say

Pacifica, CA – Authorities in California reported that a surfer sustained a leg injury in what is believed to be a shark-related incident just south of San Francisco.

On Friday afternoon, emergency responders were called in response to reports of a shark bite, according to the Pacifica Police Department. They discovered a 52-year-old man who had been surfing at Linda Mar Beach. He stated that “something bit his lower leg, causing injury,” as detailed in a police statement issued on Saturday.

The statement added, “The surfer was able to exit the water and call for medical assistance. The victim could not see what bit his leg and could not confirm if it was a shark.”

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was admitted to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the police.

