NNA – Reserves of fuel at all hospitals across the Gaza Strip are expected to last only around 24 more hours, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Monday.

ldquo;The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk,rdquo; OCHA said on its website.mdash;Reutersnbsp;

