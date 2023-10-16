Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken returns to Israel after an Arab tour to rally support against Hamas

    By

    Oct 16, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is set to return to Israel on Monday for the second time since the war erupted between Israel and Hamas.nbsp;

    This visit comes after a regional tour where Blinken aimed to garner support against the Hamas movement.

    After a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv four days ago, following the unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, Blinken will meet with Israeli officials. Israel is actively preparing for a ground operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

    Speaking to reporters in Cairo on Sunday, the US Secretary said, quot;I want an opportunity to share with them everything I#39;ve heard and learned over the past few days during visits with other partners and talking to our Israeli allies about the way forward.quot;

    Blinken#39;s return occurs amid reports that US President Joe Biden is considering an invitation to visit Israel to demonstrate further solidarity. President Biden has repeatedly affirmed unwavering US support for Israel in recent days and has provided additional military assistance.mdash;AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza is using ice cream trucks to store bodies because morgues are running out of space: report

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Germany expands travel warning to Israel, Palestinian territories and Lebanon

    Oct 16, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for October 16, 2023

    Oct 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza is using ice cream trucks to store bodies because morgues are running out of space: report

    Oct 16, 2023
    News

    Germany expands travel warning to Israel, Palestinian territories and Lebanon

    Oct 16, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for October 16, 2023

    Oct 16, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza, opening of Rafah crossing at 0600 GMT – security sources

    Oct 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy