Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army Commander broaches latest developments with Economy Minister, diplomats

    By

    Oct 17, 2023

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday welcomed in Yarzeh Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

    General Aoun also welcomed German Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Kai Zimmermann.nbsp;

    The Army Commander later met with South Korean Ambassador, Park IL, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Jaecho OH.nbsp;

    He also had an audience with Canadian Ambassador, Stefanie McCollum, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Gino Chretien.nbsp;

    The Army Commanderrsquo;s discussions with his visitors reportedly covered the countryrsquo;s general situation and the latest developments on the southern border.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

