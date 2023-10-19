Army Commander broaches latest developments with Economy Minister, diplomats

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday welcomed in Yarzeh Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

General Aoun also welcomed German Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Kai Zimmermann.nbsp;

The Army Commander later met with South Korean Ambassador, Park IL, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Jaecho OH.nbsp;

He also had an audience with Canadian Ambassador, Stefanie McCollum, accompanied by military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Gino Chretien.nbsp;

The Army Commanderrsquo;s discussions with his visitors reportedly covered the countryrsquo;s general situation and the latest developments on the southern border.

