Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNIFIL’s Tenenti: Attacks against civilians and UN personnel violations of international law, war crimes

    By

    Oct 17, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, on Tuesday delivered the following statement: ldquo;During the last days, we have opened our doors to civilians under an imminent threat of violence several times.

    Just yesterday as well as previous days, civilians were given shelter in one of our Ghanaian positions near Dhayra.

    However, people may not be allowed to enter UN positions if there is no imminent threat of violence.

    We remind all the parties involved that attacks against civilians or UN personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes.

    Our main goal is to de-escalate the situation to avoid more widespread conflict that would put many more people in danger.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Imax Expands in China with 20 New Theater Locations

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Most of us have a bit of Neanderthal DNA, with some more than others. Scientists think they’ve figured out why.

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Imax Expands in China with 20 New Theater Locations

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Most of us have a bit of Neanderthal DNA, with some more than others. Scientists think they’ve figured out why.

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Americans are planning to spend way more on holiday shopping this year

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy