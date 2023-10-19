Mikati broaches latest developments with Makary, Bou Habib, MP Daher, and Central Bank’s Mansouri

Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, with whom he discussed ldquo;the current situation in Gaza and south Lebanon, and the means to deal with the media amid this very delicate stage.rdquo;

    On emerging, Makary said that the local mediarsquo;s coverage of the ongoing security developments will be discussed in a meeting that will be called forth by the Ministry of Information in the near future.nbsp;

    The Prime Minister separately met with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib. He also received MP Michel Daher and acting Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s financial conditions and monetary stability.

