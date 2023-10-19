Mikati welcomes Turkish Foreign Minister, pushes for swift halt to Israeli war in Gaza and South Lebanon

Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail visiting Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, with whom he discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the current situation in South Lebanon and Gaza.nbsp;

    Mikati stressed the paramount importance of halting the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza and the Israeli attacks targeting south Lebanon.

    Moreover, the PM reiterated his gratitude to Turkey for its relentless support for Lebanon in various fields, lauding Turkey#39;s support for the renovation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.nbsp;

    In turn, the Turkish Foreign Minister briefed Mikati on the ongoing Turkish communication with Israelis to urge them to cease fire, deliver aid to Gaza, and work towards a final solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution.

