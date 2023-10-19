Turkish Foreign Minister, Bou Habib hold press conference in Beirut

NNA – Turkey#39;s top diplomat said Tuesday his country had been in touch with Hamas over some 200 Israeli and foreign hostages it is holding in Gaza, following requests from several governments.

quot;So far, we have received requests from various countries for the release of their citizens. As a result, we started to discuss these issues, especially with the political wing of Hamas,quot; Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in Beirut alongside his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib.

Fidan#39;s comments come a day after he spoke with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on the phone about the possibility of the release of hostages.

quot;Our efforts continue, especially for the release of foreigners, civilians and children. We will continue our efforts to ensure lasting peace,quot; Fidan said on Tuesday.

He will join a meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, has stepped up diplomatic contacts with Western and regional powers after he offered to mediate to restore peace.mdash;AFP

