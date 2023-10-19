Suzanne Somers’ final photo with husband Alan Hamel revealed: The actress looked blissful in loved-up snap just two months before her death

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Suzanne Somers looked very much in love in the last photo she shared of her and husband Alan Hamel, two months before her death.

The actress – who passed away on Sunday, a day before her 77th birthday, after a 23-year battle with an aggressive form of cancer – shared the sweet final photo with Hamel, 87, on her Instagram on July 31.

In the image, she is shown smiling with her eyes closed as she cuddles up to her husband of 46 years, who stands behind her and leans forward, with his eyes also closed.

The tender moment appeared to be captured in their home, with a chandelier, mirror and warm lighting visible behind them.

In the caption of the photo, Suzanne shared how Alan has been a source of support and support for her during her battle with breast cancer.

“Since I took time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health,” she began.

“As you know, I had breast cancer 20 years ago, and every now and then the disease resurfaces, and I continue to fight it.”

‘I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my combat gear and I’m a fighter.”

“Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he did for me. If it is even possible, we are even closer than ever.’

“My amazing family has been so supportive and helped me so much in keeping the business going so you can still have access to all the wonderful products,” she continued.

She concluded the message by saying, “Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s just about who you love and who loves you – and I love you!’

Somers had an incredible half-century love story with Hamel. The Three’s Company actress spent 55 years with her longtime partner. The couple was married together for 46 of those years.

Over the years, the couple built a close-knit family, as well as a remarkable brand that licensed and sold more than 500 products.

The pair had also opened up about enjoying their very spicy sex life, as Somers had previously opened up about how she ‘spoiled’ her husband in bed.

Most recently and movingly, Hamel wrote her a gushing love letter the day before she passed away.

He “gave it to her a day early and she read the poem, went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep,” Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay said. People.

She was initially diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s and battled breast cancer in 2000.

Last summer, she had revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer again. Her adoring husband supported her through it all.

In 1969, the couple first met on the set of the syndicated game show series The Anniversary Game, with Somers as the prize model and Hamel as the host.

Her time on the show was short-lived, but their romance was sparked then and continued even after she left the show.

Years later, in March 1977, the couple bought a house together in Palm Springs, California.

They dated for ten years before tying the knot in September of the same year.

They remained inseparable until she “passed away peacefully at home,” according to the statement released Sunday.

In Hamel’s love letter to Somers, he had proudly stated that in 42 years they had never been apart for more than an hour.

In recent years, Somers had opened up about the secret of their long-lasting love, revealing that she gives him everything he needs.

This followed her candid revelation that they would have sex about two to three times a day.

In 2021, she told First for Women that they “compliment and pamper each other.”

“It’s about honoring and respecting each other and giving your partner what he or she needs,” she had said at the time, before noting that they would start their day in “romantic bliss” and “just try to keep him going.” to hold’.

In 2020, she shared on Heather Dubrow’s World that they would have had sex three times before noon.

Since their children are all grown up and thriving in their own lives, they would focus on just “having fun.”

The couple had no children together, but had merged their families into a loving and strong unit.

Somers is survived by her son Bruce Somers Jr., 57, from her previous relationship.

Hamel also has two adult children – son Stephen and daughter Leslie – from his first marriage to Marilyn Hamel.

In addition to their family, Somers and Hamel also built a major business selling products such as the ThighMaster, jewelry, cosmetics, prepared foods, cruises and best-selling books.

In a statement from Somers’ publicist, she died early on Sunday, surrounded by her family.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce and her immediate family,” the statement said. “Her family gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”