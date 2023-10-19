Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Erin Andrews Takes Credit For Setting Up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

    The budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the word on everyone’s lips over the past few weeks. The duo even made separate cameos on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live last week to cement their it-couple status.

    Now it turns out we may have a certain sportscaster to thank for making this unexpected pairing.

    During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night, Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews joked about setting up the Grammy winner with the Kansas City Chief tight end through her podcast, Calm Down. On the Aug. 3 episode—a month before Swift was first seen cheering on Kelce at a Chiefs game—she and her co-host Charissa Thompson suggested that the two should date.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

