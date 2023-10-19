Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Iran Threatens to Drag the U.S. Into Regional Holy War

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and vowed that Muslims would retaliate if the bombardment continues.

    A post on Khamenei’s X account also singled out the U.S. for its role in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas incursion into Israel. U.S. officials were present at Israeli war cabinet meetings Monday and President Biden will arrive later this week as Jerusalem plots a land invasion of the Gaza Strip.

    “Our numerous intelligence reports show that the US is formulating the Zionist regime’s current policy, and what is being done is governed by US policymaking,” read the post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The US must be held responsible for this situation.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

