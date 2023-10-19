Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Ukraine says it struck Russian airfields, taking out enemy helicopters, and it looks like it did it with ATACMS it secretly got from the US

    By

    An Army Tactical Missile System during live-fire testing at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on December 14, 2021

    White Sands Missile Range/John Hamilton

    Ukraine carried our a series of strikes on Russian airbases, damaging multiple helicopters.
    Multiple reports and a source familiar with the matter confirmed Kyiv used ATACMS in the attack.
    It’s the first time indication that Ukraine acquired the US-made missiles.

    Ukrainian forces used US-provided MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, to strike a pair of Russian airfields behind the lines and destroy multiple helicopters on Tuesday, according to multiple reports and a source familiar with the matter.

    Kyiv’s defense ministry said the attacks on the airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk — both of which are in Russian-occupied territory — resulted in the loss of nine helicopters, an air-defense launcher, vehicles, and ammunition depots, and caused severe damage to the airstrips. Ukraine attributed the “successful” operation, known as “Dragonfly,” to the country’s special operations forces, which also published details of the incidents. 

    In the aftermath of the strikes, open-source intelligence (OSINT) accounts, Russian military bloggers, and analysts began suggesting on social media that Ukraine used ATACMS to carry out the attack. The use of this weapon would be a first for Ukraine, which hasn’t officially acquired it, and would indicate a major new capability in its arsenal. 

    “ATACMS is already with us,” Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker, wrote on social media. “The airfield in Berdyansk with enemy equipment was hit by them. Thanks to our partners!”

    A person familiar with the matter told Insider that Ukraine used ATACMS missiles, confirming multiple reports that Kyiv’s forces secretly acquired ATACMS from the US.

    Insider’s source said Ukraine used the M39 variant in Tuesday’s strikes. The M39 is a deadly cluster missile. It has a range of around 100 miles and is packed with 950 anti-personnel and anti-materiel, or APAM, M74 bomblets. These submunition are released mid-flight and disperse over a large area. 

    —🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 17, 2023

    Ukrainian officials, former US military officers, war experts, and US lawmakers in Congress have long pressed Washington to send ATACMS to Kyiv. The Biden administration reportedly agreed to do so last month, but there has not been any public confirmation or an official announcement on the transfer.

    The Pentagon responded to Insider’s request for comment but did not confirm the reporting on ATACMS.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

