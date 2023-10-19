rewrite this title Former NFL star Terrell Owens ‘struck by a car after argument during basketball game in Calabasas’ – with a fellow player ‘driving into his knee’ following the row

Owens was shooting hoops Monday night when he rowed with another player

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by a car Monday night after getting into an argument with another player during a basketball game.

TMZ Sports claims Owens, 49, was playing a basketball game in the Calabasas area when he got into an argument with a fellow player.

After the argument, the other man in question allegedly got into a car and drove straight into the ex-footballer’s knee.

It is believed Owens did not require medical attention after being hit by the car.

No arrests have been made yet, despite officers reporting assault with a deadly weapon. It is said that an investigation is underway.

The bizarre incident isn’t the first Owens has been involved in lately, with the former San Francisco 49ers man getting into a wild altercation with a female neighbor last year.

Owens was accused by the woman of driving recklessly in their neighborhood and almost hitting her with his car. She also told officers he was trying to intimidate her.

Caitlin Davis, who went viral about the dispute, was later charged with knowingly providing false information to police about the racially charged confrontation on August 3. The charges were eventually dropped in February.

Owens was too seen me knock out a reported heckler outside a CVS in Inglewood, California in November 2022.

As he said TMZOwens was stopping by the LA pharmacy for a few supplies when he ran into a fan of the San Francisco 49ers – one of his former teams.

But while he was talking to the admirer, another, less cordial person came up to him and began to harass the couple. Witnesses say the troublemaker threatened to beat up both Owens and the 49ers fan outside the store.

Video of the incident shows Owens fighting a smaller, shirtless man, who is eventually dropped by the former NFL receiver’s strong right hand. The alleged heckler managed to get to his feet and had more words for Owens, who had clearly proven his point and started walking away.