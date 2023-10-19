Mariah Carey channels moments from her iconic All I Want for Christmas music video with twins Moroccan and Monroe in their first ever joint campaign for The Children’s Place

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mariah Carey has continued to cement her status as Queen of Christmas by starring in a fun new campaign – and this time it’s a family affair with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, joining in on the festive fun.

In a wholesome video promoting The Children’s Place’s new Holiday collection, the trio takes part in classic holiday activities reminiscent of Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You music video – in which the star decorates a Christmas tree and plays with wrapped presents and enjoying a snowy landscape.

It marks the twins’ first-ever debut in a joint campaign.

In the clip, the superstar singer walks towards the camera in a custom red dress as her classic 1994 song begins to play in the background.

Mariah Carey and her twins Monroe and Moroccan ring in the holidays with a new campaign with The Children’s Place

She then steps into a winter wonderland as her children come into view, the trio frolicking in the fake snow as they laugh together.

The star’s strapless A-line dress features an oversized plaid bow at the back to match the brand’s signature plaid family vacation collection, worn by Moroccan and Monroe.

In the following scenes, the trio decorates a Christmas tree while dressed in their matching outfits.

Things then move to the kitchen where the twins try to bake some sweet treats, before their mother interrupts and playfully throws some flour at the tweens.

Mariah then returns to the snowy landscape as she says, “Make your vacation iconic.” Shop matching family looks at the place to be this season: The Children’s Place. Happy Holidays!’

Mariah said of the campaign: “The holidays are all about family: spending time together and making memories that will last a lifetime.

“Holiday traditions are important to us at the Carey house. Nothing is better than baking Christmas cookies, cuddling around the fireplace and matching in pajamas from The Children’s Place!’

She continued, “I have always been a fan of The Children’s Place… they are a household name and dominate the children’s clothing space.

The singer continues to cement her status as Queen of Christmas by starring in the ad

The video and images show the smiling family modeling a range of matching Christmas clothing from the company in a series of scenes that capture the magic of the season

The campaign was reminiscent of Mariah’s music video All I Want For Christmas Is You, in which the singer played with wrapped presents and enjoyed a snowy landscape.

Moroccan pictured with a Christmas present in a scene similar to Mariah in her 1994 video

“Also, as someone who absolutely loves the holidays, and especially Christmas, I took a look at what The Children’s Place has been doing over the years and they have my stamp of approval for the place to shop for all the family Christmas matching . pajamas and outfits!’

Maegan Markee, Brand President at The Children’s Place, added: ‘This year’s three-part Christmas campaign was spectacular.

‘And for our latest Christmas launch, nothing says Christmas quite like Mariah Carey starring in our matching Christmas pajamas and matching family outfits, as she listens to one of the biggest Christmas hits of all time, her iconic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

She continued, “Mariah is a Christmas icon and will remain so for generations to come. She brings families together through her music. We are incredibly excited to join Mariah and her children in this magical holiday campaign.”

In a video for the campaign, Monroe smiles as she decorates the Christmas tree

Mariah does the same in her iconic music video

The cheerful ad is the third part of a series from the clothing brand in which Snoop Dogg and Boy Band icons also get into the festive spirit

The cheerful advertisement is the third part of a series from the clothing brand, in which rapper Snoop Dogg and his family also show how they celebrate the holidays.

Elsewhere, Boy Band icons AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys), Lance Bass and Joey Fatone (NSYNC) and Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) kicked things off with their own video commercial and images.

Since its release in 1994, All I Want For Christmas Is You has broken chart records year after year and its popularity soars every time the Christmas season rolls around.

In April, Mariah got a very early Christmas present when her hit song was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

The beloved song was one of 25 songs added to the registry, which includes other hits such as Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Queen Latifah’s All Hail the Queen album and Daddy Yankee’s 2004 hit Gasolina.

Mariah shared the news with her millions of followers on social media at the time and discussed the song’s origins in a video.

Since its release in 1994, All I Want For Christmas Is You has been breaking box office records year after year as it grows in popularity every time the Christmas season rolls around.

‘I am incredibly honored! I definitely didn’t even think this would happen when writing and recording this song! Thank you so much Ms. Hayden and the @librarycongress,” she said in her tweet.

She also included a video of her at a conference with Roswell Encina, Chief Communications Officer of the Library of Congress.

‘Thank you so much, this is incredible. “I never thought this would happen when I first wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You,” she began.

“Everyone always asked, ‘Did you know this was going to be a thing?’ and the answer is no. This is important and this of course gives me great satisfaction as an artist and as a songwriter.

‘I had no idea. I just wrote from my heart. Thank you so much for including me in this incredible company.”