Economy Minister, Army Commander discuss proactive emergency plan for food security

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Tuesday visited Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, with whom he tackled the countryrsquo;s general conditions, as well as the economic and security challenges facing Lebanon.nbsp;

The pair discussed a proactive emergency plan for food security in terms of distributing wheat, flour, and basic foodstuffs to confront any national crisis in light of the current developments, according to a statement by Salamrsquo;s press office.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H