Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Economy Minister, Army Commander discuss proactive emergency plan for food security

    By

    Oct 17, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Tuesday visited Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, with whom he tackled the countryrsquo;s general conditions, as well as the economic and security challenges facing Lebanon.nbsp;

    The pair discussed a proactive emergency plan for food security in terms of distributing wheat, flour, and basic foodstuffs to confront any national crisis in light of the current developments, according to a statement by Salamrsquo;s press office.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H

    By

