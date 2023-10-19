Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Britney Spears' Memoir Reveals Abortion with Justin Timberlake

    Britney Spears' Memoir Reveals Abortion with Justin Timberlake

    Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, might be one of the most anticipated pop culture books of the year, and now, fans have received their first sneak peek. People has obtained a series of exclusive excerpts, which cover the singer’s life from her Mickey Mouse Club days, her first kiss with Justin Timberlake, and, of course, the conservatorship that ruled her life until November 2021.

    According to People, Spears, 41, also reveals that while dating Timberlake, she became pregnant and had an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a father.” Spears reportedly writes that the NSYNC singer “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” The two dated from 1999 to 2002, during their early days of fame.

    A representative for Timberlake did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

