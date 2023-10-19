Murdaugh House Back on Market. Murder Fans Not Welcome.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/Colleton County Court

One of the houses where Alex Murdaugh lived with his wife and son until he murdered them is back on the market—but not just anyone can get a tour.

Broker Todd Crosby said the notoriety of the house may complicate the sale, and his office is making sure that all potential buyers will be vetted “pretty hard” to make sure they are serious buyers and not just “being nosy.”

“I don’t care what the buyer’s deal is with the house,” Crosby told The Daily Beast. “Murders happen in houses all the time. I just want to make sure the buyers we bring to the house can cut the check and don’t just want to see the house for fun.”

