British mother, 38, is sentenced to death in India after brutally murdering her devout Sikh husband with the help of her secret lover in front of the couple’s horrified nine-year-old son

A British mother has been sentenced to death in India after brutally murdering her husband in front of her horrified nine-year-old son with the help of her lover.

Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38, from Derby, was found guilty of murdering her husband Sukhjit Singh, 34, while they were on holiday at her mother’s home in India in 2016.

Singh, a devout Sikh and father-of-two from Derby, was found in bed with his throat slit on September 2, 2016, murdered in front of his terrified son, who was nine at the time.

His son told the court during the trial that he had been sleeping in bed next to his father when he was awakened and saw his mother smothering Mr Singh with a pillow.

His lover, Mr Singh’s childhood friend Gurpreet Singh, hit the father-of-two on the head with a hammer before Ramandeep slit his throat.

Now, seven years later, Ramandeep has been found guilty of her husband’s murder and sentenced to death by hanging by an Indian court, reports NDTV.

Left: Sukhjit Singh (left), Ramandeep Kaur Mann (center) and Gurpreet Singh (behind)

Ramandeep Kaur Mann (right) with her lover Gurpreet Singh (left) during a court appearance in 2016 for the murder of her husband.

Gurpreet Singh was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of 10,000 rupees (£98.75).

Mr. Singh, his wife and two children traveled to his mother’s home in Banda, southeast Delhi, on July 28, 2016 to see relatives and meet Gurpreet Singh, who had attended school with Mr. Singh.

Ramandeep had reportedly told the police that her husband refused to grant her a divorce. The couple had been married since 2005.

On the day of the murder, Ramandeep poisoned the entire family, including his seven-year-old son, after he made them a pot of dahl. But she didn’t realize that her other son, then nine years old, had not played the dahl that night.

This meant that her eldest son witnessed his mother murdering his father with the help of Gurpreet Singh, who had spent days with the family on trips.

Government lawyer Shree Pal Verma said the couple’s eldest son later testified in court during his mother’s murder trial.

“She told the court that she was sleeping with her father when her mother suffocated her husband with a pillow,” Verma said.

“Gurpreet then hit Mr Singh on the head with a hammer. After that, Gurpreet took out a knife from his pocket and gave it to Ramandeep, who slit Mr. Singh’s throat.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr Singh’s mother said: “I feel relieved. My prayers were answered and I got what I expected from the court.

“I was demanding capital punishment for Ramandeep so that no mother’s son would die like this.”

MailOnline has contacted the UK Foreign Office for comment.

In older photographs, Singh has short hair, but in more recent family photographs before his murder, including one of the family riding camels in the desert, he sported a full beard and a turban.

Singh regularly attended his local Sikh temple and was described as a “devout” man.