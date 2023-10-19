rewrite this title I don’t help my wife with chores around the house – and people are praising me for it

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A father has explained why he doesn’t “help” his wife with household chores and caring for their four children, but he still received praise for his views which at first seem outdated and controversial.

JR MintonThe Dallas, Texas native lives with his wife Brittany and four children, and has made a name for himself discussing his family life on TikTok, where he is known as @minton__jr.

In a recent clip, which garnered nearly 7 million views, the UPS driver boldly declared: “I don’t help my wife cook, I don’t help her clean, do the laundry, take care of the kids – Nothing of the sort.”

But the turning point came when he explained that his reason was far from misogynistic: “Because I do what I’m supposed to do as a father and husband: I cook. I clean. I’m doing the laundry. I take care of the children.

“I can’t ‘help’ my wife do these things because that’s my job too. Change the way you talk, change the way you think, grow up and become a man.

JR Minton, originally from Dallas, Texas, lives with his wife Brittany and four children and has made a name for himself discussing his family life on TikTok, where he is known as @minton__jr.

The UPS employee then explained that his reason was far from misogynistic: “I’m doing what I’m supposed to do as a father and husband: I’m cooking. I clean. I’m doing the laundry. I take care of the children

Many women were seething until JR concluded his clip, with one stunned commenter writing, “I was ready to fight,” while another joked, “I just got an emotional boost.”

Others took to the platform to congratulate JR – calling him a “REAL man, husband and father.” The same user continued: “You sir are the example to follow.”

And another woman turned it around and said, “That’s exactly what I was explaining to my husband the other day. I don’t help with the invoices, I make the invoices too.

Several wives and mothers on TikTok chimed in to tell JR he was “the role model,” but only after he finished his video, which initially stunned his followers.

Similarly, one woman spoke about the changes she had implemented in her own relationship.

“I had to tell my husband to stop saying “for your mother” to the kids. Empty the dishwasher FOR ME? No, these are everyone’s dishes.

But one story expressed concerns that JR’s message might not reach its target audience.

“Unfortunately, the algorithm will show this to all of us wives more than to our husbands.”