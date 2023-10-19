NYC Hospital Axes ER Doc for Post Praising Hamas’ Music Festival Massacre

Reuters/Chip East

An emergency room doctor in New York City was given the boot by her medical group this week after she wrote on social media that the hundreds of Israeli music festival attendees slaughtered by Hamas were “getting a taste of their own medicine.”

Northwell Health confirmed in a post to X on Tuesday that Dana Diab, who worked in emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital, had been fired for making comments that “don’t represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values.”

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused,” the company wrote. “The team member is no longer employed with Northwell.”

