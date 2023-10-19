Rite Aid is planning to close about 150 locations. See if your local store is on the list.

Pedestrians walk past a Rite Aid store in Brooklyn, New York. Many of the stores slated to close are in the Northeastern US.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Rite Aid filed plans to close 154 stores on Monday as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The chain had about 2,100 stores around the US headed into its bankruptcy.Rite Aid is the smallest of the three major drugstore chains, well behind CVS and Walgreens.
Rite Aid is slated to shutter 154 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The drugstore chain identified the underperforming locations in a court filing Monday. The closing stores are spread throughout the US but concentrated in California as well as Northeastern states including New York and Pennsylvania.
Rite Aid was expected to close stores as part of its bankruptcy. In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that the chain could shutter up to 500 stores.
Rite Aid told Insider that it considers a variety of factors when deciding to close a store, “including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”
Rite Aid said it would transfer patients’ prescriptions to other pharmacies “so there is no disruption of services.”
“We will also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible,” the company said.
The closures would mark the latest decrease in store count for Rite Aid.
In 2013, the chain operated about 4,600 stores in the US. But in 2017, rival pharmacy chain Walgreens bought just under 2,000 of the company’s locations for $4.38 billion. Walgreens had previously planned to buy Rite Aid in its entirety, but US regulators blocked the deal. Today, Rite Aid has about 2,100 stores.
Rival CVS, meanwhile, has almost 10,000 stores in the US. Walgreens has 9,000 locations.
Here’s the list of planned store closures:
California:
Los Angeles: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, 4046 South Centinela Avenue, 959 Crenshaw Boulevard
Downey: 7859 Firestone Boulevard
Long Beach: 4402 Atlantic Avenue
Burbank: 935 North Hollywood Way
Covina: 139 North Grand Avenue
La Puente: 13905 Amar Road
Alhambra: 920 East Valley Boulevard
Oceanside: 3813 Plaza Drive
Ramona: 1670 Main Street
San Diego: 6505 Mission Gorge Road, 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard
Menifee: 25906 Newport Road
Dana Point: 24829 Del Prado
Laguna Niguel: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway
Yorba Linda: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Santa Ana: 1406 West Edinger Avenue
Ventura: 2738 East Thompson Boulevard
Oxnard: 720 North Ventura Road
Cupertino: 20572 Homestead Road
Santa Clara: 2620 El Camino Real
Santa Cruz: 901 Soquel Avenue
Atwater: 571 Bellevue Road
Citrus Heights: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard
Sacramento: 1309 Fulton Avenue
Costa Mesa: 3029 Harbor Boulevard
Ontario: 3000 South Archibald Avenue
La Mirada: 15800 Imperial Highway
Irvine: 8509 Irvine Center Drive
Monterey: 499 Alvarado Street
Connecticut:
Bethel: 289 Greenwood Avenue
Delaware:
Newark: 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza
Wilmington: 3209 Kirkwood Highway
Idaho:
Boise: 5005 West Overland Road
Meridian: 1600 North Main Street
Maryland:
Bel Air: 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347
Elkton: 728 East Pulaski Highway
Baltimore: 5624 Baltimore National Park, 5804 Ritchie Highway
Glen Burnie: 7501 Ritchie Highway, 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard
Massachusetts:
Webster: 80 East Main Street
Michigan:
Fremont: 924 West Main Street
Greenville: 507 N. Lafayette Street
Grand Ledge: 715 South Clinton Street
Macomb: 15250 24 Mile Road
Sturgis: 102 North Centerville Road
Wixom: 47300 Pontiac Trail
Clinton Township: 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, 36485 Garfield Road
Shelby Township: 51037 Van Dyke Avenue
Jackson: 3100 East Michigan Avenue
Taylor: 9155 Telegraph Road
Manistee: 1243 US 31 South
Garden City: 29447 Ford Road
Flint: 2838 East Court Street, 1124 North Ballenger Highway
Detroit: 1900 East 8 Mile Road
Farmington Hills: 25922 Middlebelt Road
St. Johns: 109 North Whittemore Street
Lansing: 2701 South Cedar Stret
New Hampshire:
Merrimack: 420 Daniel Webster Highway
New Jersey:
West Milford: 3 Marshall Hill Road
Mantua: 210 Bridgeton Pike
Mullica Hill: 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20
Robbinsville: 2370 Route 33
Toms River: 1726 Route 37 East
Whiting: 86 B Lacey Road
Tinton Falls: 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8
Haledon: 431 Haledon Avenue
Irvington: 35 Mill Road
Lumberton: 1636 Route 38, Suite 49
Somerset: 773 Hamilton Street
Williamstown: 1434 S. Black Horse Pike
New York:
Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue, 2002 Avenue U
Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road
Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road
Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway
Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway
Copiague: 901 Merrick Road
East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road
Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike
Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road
Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road
West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway
Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road
Smithtown: 65 Route 11
Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Avenue
Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road
Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road
Floral Park: 2 Whitney Avenue
Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard
Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike
Ohio:
Massillon: 3129 Lincoln Way East
New Carlisle: 120 South Main Street
Dayton: 146 Woodman Drive
Youngstown: 2701 Market Street
Springfield: 401 West North Street
Bellefontaine: 230 South Main Street
Oregon:
Portland: 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard
Pennsylvania:
Quakertown: 1080 S. West End Boulevard
New Kensington: 700 Stevenson Boulevard
Rochester: 351 Brighton Avenue
Bethel Park: 5235 Library Road
Moon Township: 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 30
Pittsburgh: 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard, 5410 Keeport Drive
Greensburg: 6090 Route 30
Export: 4830 William Penn Highway
New Castle: 1730 Wilmington Road
Bethlehem: 2178 W. Union Boulevard
Allentown: 1628 South Fourth Street
Philadelphia: 2401 East Venango Street, 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, 5612 N. Fifth Street, 4011 Cottman Avenue, 11750 Bustleton Avenue, 1315 East Washington Lane, 2801 W. Dauphin Street, 8235 Stenton Avenue, 7941 Oxford Avenue, 136 North 63rd Street, 5440 Lansdowne Avenue
Conshohocken: 200 W. Ridge Avenue, Suite 112
Hanover: 301 Eisenhower Drive
Mechanicsburg: 7036 Wertzville Road
Erie: 2715 Parade Street, 1709 Liberty Street
Pennsburg: 350 Main Street
Abington: 1441 Old York Road
Johnstown: 300 Market Street
Levittown: 8716 New Falls Road
Ardmore: 169 West Lancaster Avenue
West Pittston: 801 Wyoming Avenue, Suite 9
Yardley: 657 Heacock Road
Tobyhanna: 674 Route 196, Suite 14
Yeadon: 950 East Baltimore Pike
Chester: 2722 West 9th Street
Titusville: 208 East Central Avenue
Virginia:
Chesapeake: 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, 833 North Battlefield Boulevard
Washington:
Seattle: 9600 15th Avenue SW
Lynnwood: 2518 196th Street SW
Bellevue: 3620 Factoria Boulevard SE, 11919 NE 8th Street
Redmond: 7370 170th Avenue NE
Graham: 22201 Meridian Avenue E
Renton: 601 South Grady Way, Suite P
Mill Creek: 3202 132nd Street Southeast
Burien: 110 SW 148th Street
Everett: 10103 Evergreen Way
Lacey: 8230 Martin Way East