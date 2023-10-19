Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Rite Aid is planning to close about 150 locations. See if your local store is on the list.

    Oct 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Pedestrians walk past a Rite Aid store in Brooklyn, New York. Many of the stores slated to close are in the Northeastern US.

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Rite Aid filed plans to close 154 stores on Monday as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The chain had about 2,100 stores around the US headed into its bankruptcy.Rite Aid is the smallest of the three major drugstore chains, well behind CVS and Walgreens.

    Rite Aid is slated to shutter 154 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

    The drugstore chain identified the underperforming locations in a court filing Monday. The closing stores are spread throughout the US but concentrated in California as well as Northeastern states including New York and Pennsylvania.

    Rite Aid was expected to close stores as part of its bankruptcy. In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that the chain could shutter up to 500 stores.

    Rite Aid told Insider that it considers a variety of factors when deciding to close a store, “including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”

    Rite Aid said it would transfer patients’ prescriptions to other pharmacies “so there is no disruption of services.”

    “We will also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible,” the company said.

    The closures would mark the latest decrease in store count for Rite Aid.

    In 2013, the chain operated about 4,600 stores in the US. But in 2017, rival pharmacy chain Walgreens bought just under 2,000 of the company’s locations for $4.38 billion. Walgreens had previously planned to buy Rite Aid in its entirety, but US regulators blocked the deal. Today, Rite Aid has about 2,100 stores.

    Rival CVS, meanwhile, has almost 10,000 stores in the US. Walgreens has 9,000 locations.

    Here’s the list of planned store closures:

    California:

    Los Angeles: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, 4046 South Centinela Avenue, 959 Crenshaw Boulevard

    Downey: 7859 Firestone Boulevard

    Long Beach: 4402 Atlantic Avenue

    Burbank: 935 North Hollywood Way

    Covina: 139 North Grand Avenue

    La Puente: 13905 Amar Road

    Alhambra: 920 East Valley Boulevard

    Oceanside: 3813 Plaza Drive

    Ramona: 1670 Main Street

    San Diego: 6505 Mission Gorge Road, 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard

    Menifee: 25906 Newport Road

    Dana Point: 24829 Del Prado

    Laguna Niguel: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway

    Yorba Linda: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard

    Santa Ana: 1406 West Edinger Avenue

    Ventura: 2738 East Thompson Boulevard

    Oxnard: 720 North Ventura Road

    Cupertino: 20572 Homestead Road

    Santa Clara: 2620 El Camino Real

    Santa Cruz: 901 Soquel Avenue

    Atwater: 571 Bellevue Road

    Citrus Heights: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard

    Sacramento: 1309 Fulton Avenue

    Costa Mesa: 3029 Harbor Boulevard

    Ontario: 3000 South Archibald Avenue

    La Mirada: 15800 Imperial Highway

    Irvine: 8509 Irvine Center Drive

    Monterey: 499 Alvarado Street

    Connecticut:

    Bethel: 289 Greenwood Avenue

    Delaware:

    Newark: 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza

    Wilmington: 3209 Kirkwood Highway

    Idaho:

    Boise: 5005 West Overland Road

    Meridian: 1600 North Main Street

    Maryland:

    Bel Air: 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347

    Elkton: 728 East Pulaski Highway

    Baltimore: 5624 Baltimore National Park, 5804 Ritchie Highway

    Glen Burnie: 7501 Ritchie Highway, 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

    Massachusetts:

    Webster: 80 East Main Street

    Michigan:

    Fremont: 924 West Main Street

    Greenville: 507 N. Lafayette Street

    Grand Ledge: 715 South Clinton Street

    Macomb: 15250 24 Mile Road

    Sturgis: 102 North Centerville Road

    Wixom: 47300 Pontiac Trail

    Clinton Township: 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, 36485 Garfield Road

    Shelby Township: 51037 Van Dyke Avenue

    Jackson: 3100 East Michigan Avenue

    Taylor: 9155 Telegraph Road

    Manistee: 1243 US 31 South

    Garden City: 29447 Ford Road

    Flint: 2838 East Court Street, 1124 North Ballenger Highway

    Detroit: 1900 East 8 Mile Road

    Farmington Hills: 25922 Middlebelt Road

    St. Johns: 109 North Whittemore Street

    Lansing: 2701 South Cedar Stret

    New Hampshire:

    Merrimack: 420 Daniel Webster Highway

    New Jersey:

    West Milford: 3 Marshall Hill Road

    Mantua: 210 Bridgeton Pike

    Mullica Hill: 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20

    Robbinsville: 2370 Route 33

    Toms River: 1726 Route 37 East

    Whiting: 86 B Lacey Road

    Tinton Falls: 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8

    Haledon: 431 Haledon Avenue

    Irvington: 35 Mill Road

    Lumberton: 1636 Route 38, Suite 49

    Somerset: 773 Hamilton Street

    Williamstown: 1434 S. Black Horse Pike

    New York:

    Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue, 2002 Avenue U

    Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road

    Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road

    Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway

    Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway

    Copiague: 901 Merrick Road

    East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road

    Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike

    Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road

    Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road

    West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway

    Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road

    Smithtown: 65 Route 11

    Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Avenue

    Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road

    Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road

    Floral Park: 2 Whitney Avenue

    Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard

    Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike

    Ohio:

    Massillon: 3129 Lincoln Way East

    New Carlisle: 120 South Main Street

    Dayton: 146 Woodman Drive

    Youngstown: 2701 Market Street

    Springfield: 401 West North Street

    Bellefontaine: 230 South Main Street

    Oregon:

    Portland: 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard

    Pennsylvania:

    Quakertown: 1080 S. West End Boulevard

    New Kensington: 700 Stevenson Boulevard

    Rochester: 351 Brighton Avenue

    Bethel Park: 5235 Library Road

    Moon Township: 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 30

    Pittsburgh: 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard, 5410 Keeport Drive

    Greensburg: 6090 Route 30

    Export: 4830 William Penn Highway

    New Castle: 1730 Wilmington Road

    Bethlehem: 2178 W. Union Boulevard

    Allentown: 1628 South Fourth Street

    Philadelphia: 2401 East Venango Street, 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, 5612 N. Fifth Street, 4011 Cottman Avenue, 11750 Bustleton Avenue, 1315 East Washington Lane, 2801 W. Dauphin Street, 8235 Stenton Avenue, 7941 Oxford Avenue, 136 North 63rd Street, 5440 Lansdowne Avenue

    Conshohocken: 200 W. Ridge Avenue, Suite 112

    Hanover: 301 Eisenhower Drive

    Mechanicsburg: 7036 Wertzville Road

    Erie: 2715 Parade Street, 1709 Liberty Street

    Pennsburg: 350 Main Street

    Abington: 1441 Old York Road

    Johnstown: 300 Market Street

    Levittown: 8716 New Falls Road

    Ardmore: 169 West Lancaster Avenue

    West Pittston: 801 Wyoming Avenue, Suite 9

    Yardley: 657 Heacock Road

    Tobyhanna: 674 Route 196, Suite 14

    Yeadon: 950 East Baltimore Pike

    Chester: 2722 West 9th Street

    Titusville: 208 East Central Avenue

    Virginia:

    Chesapeake: 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, 833 North Battlefield Boulevard

    Washington:

    Seattle: 9600 15th Avenue SW

    Lynnwood: 2518 196th Street SW

    Bellevue: 3620 Factoria Boulevard SE, 11919 NE 8th Street

    Redmond: 7370 170th Avenue NE

    Graham: 22201 Meridian Avenue E

    Renton: 601 South Grady Way, Suite P

    Mill Creek: 3202 132nd Street Southeast

    Burien: 110 SW 148th Street

    Everett: 10103 Evergreen Way

    Lacey: 8230 Martin Way East

    Read the original article on Business Insider

