Rite Aid is planning to close about 150 locations. See if your local store is on the list.

Pedestrians walk past a Rite Aid store in Brooklyn, New York. Many of the stores slated to close are in the Northeastern US.

Rite Aid filed plans to close 154 stores on Monday as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The chain had about 2,100 stores around the US headed into its bankruptcy.Rite Aid is the smallest of the three major drugstore chains, well behind CVS and Walgreens.

Rite Aid is slated to shutter 154 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The drugstore chain identified the underperforming locations in a court filing Monday. The closing stores are spread throughout the US but concentrated in California as well as Northeastern states including New York and Pennsylvania.

Rite Aid was expected to close stores as part of its bankruptcy. In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that the chain could shutter up to 500 stores.

Rite Aid told Insider that it considers a variety of factors when deciding to close a store, “including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”

Rite Aid said it would transfer patients’ prescriptions to other pharmacies “so there is no disruption of services.”

“We will also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible,” the company said.

The closures would mark the latest decrease in store count for Rite Aid.

In 2013, the chain operated about 4,600 stores in the US. But in 2017, rival pharmacy chain Walgreens bought just under 2,000 of the company’s locations for $4.38 billion. Walgreens had previously planned to buy Rite Aid in its entirety, but US regulators blocked the deal. Today, Rite Aid has about 2,100 stores.

Rival CVS, meanwhile, has almost 10,000 stores in the US. Walgreens has 9,000 locations.

Here’s the list of planned store closures:

California:

Los Angeles: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, 4046 South Centinela Avenue, 959 Crenshaw Boulevard

Downey: 7859 Firestone Boulevard

Long Beach: 4402 Atlantic Avenue

Burbank: 935 North Hollywood Way

Covina: 139 North Grand Avenue

La Puente: 13905 Amar Road

Alhambra: 920 East Valley Boulevard

Oceanside: 3813 Plaza Drive

Ramona: 1670 Main Street

San Diego: 6505 Mission Gorge Road, 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard

Menifee: 25906 Newport Road

Dana Point: 24829 Del Prado

Laguna Niguel: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway

Yorba Linda: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Santa Ana: 1406 West Edinger Avenue

Ventura: 2738 East Thompson Boulevard

Oxnard: 720 North Ventura Road

Cupertino: 20572 Homestead Road

Santa Clara: 2620 El Camino Real

Santa Cruz: 901 Soquel Avenue

Atwater: 571 Bellevue Road

Citrus Heights: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard

Sacramento: 1309 Fulton Avenue

Costa Mesa: 3029 Harbor Boulevard

Ontario: 3000 South Archibald Avenue

La Mirada: 15800 Imperial Highway

Irvine: 8509 Irvine Center Drive

Monterey: 499 Alvarado Street

Connecticut:

Bethel: 289 Greenwood Avenue

Delaware:

Newark: 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza

Wilmington: 3209 Kirkwood Highway

Idaho:

Boise: 5005 West Overland Road

Meridian: 1600 North Main Street

Maryland:

Bel Air: 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347

Elkton: 728 East Pulaski Highway

Baltimore: 5624 Baltimore National Park, 5804 Ritchie Highway

Glen Burnie: 7501 Ritchie Highway, 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

Massachusetts:

Webster: 80 East Main Street

Michigan:

Fremont: 924 West Main Street

Greenville: 507 N. Lafayette Street

Grand Ledge: 715 South Clinton Street

Macomb: 15250 24 Mile Road

Sturgis: 102 North Centerville Road

Wixom: 47300 Pontiac Trail

Clinton Township: 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, 36485 Garfield Road

Shelby Township: 51037 Van Dyke Avenue

Jackson: 3100 East Michigan Avenue

Taylor: 9155 Telegraph Road

Manistee: 1243 US 31 South

Garden City: 29447 Ford Road

Flint: 2838 East Court Street, 1124 North Ballenger Highway

Detroit: 1900 East 8 Mile Road

Farmington Hills: 25922 Middlebelt Road

St. Johns: 109 North Whittemore Street

Lansing: 2701 South Cedar Stret

New Hampshire:

Merrimack: 420 Daniel Webster Highway

New Jersey:

West Milford: 3 Marshall Hill Road

Mantua: 210 Bridgeton Pike

Mullica Hill: 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20

Robbinsville: 2370 Route 33

Toms River: 1726 Route 37 East

Whiting: 86 B Lacey Road

Tinton Falls: 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8

Haledon: 431 Haledon Avenue

Irvington: 35 Mill Road

Lumberton: 1636 Route 38, Suite 49

Somerset: 773 Hamilton Street

Williamstown: 1434 S. Black Horse Pike

New York:

Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue, 2002 Avenue U

Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road

Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road

Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway

Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway

Copiague: 901 Merrick Road

East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road

Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike

Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road

Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road

West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway

Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road

Smithtown: 65 Route 11

Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Avenue

Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road

Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road

Floral Park: 2 Whitney Avenue

Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard

Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike

Ohio:

Massillon: 3129 Lincoln Way East

New Carlisle: 120 South Main Street

Dayton: 146 Woodman Drive

Youngstown: 2701 Market Street

Springfield: 401 West North Street

Bellefontaine: 230 South Main Street

Oregon:

Portland: 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard

Pennsylvania:

Quakertown: 1080 S. West End Boulevard

New Kensington: 700 Stevenson Boulevard

Rochester: 351 Brighton Avenue

Bethel Park: 5235 Library Road

Moon Township: 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 30

Pittsburgh: 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard, 5410 Keeport Drive

Greensburg: 6090 Route 30

Export: 4830 William Penn Highway

New Castle: 1730 Wilmington Road

Bethlehem: 2178 W. Union Boulevard

Allentown: 1628 South Fourth Street

Philadelphia: 2401 East Venango Street, 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, 5612 N. Fifth Street, 4011 Cottman Avenue, 11750 Bustleton Avenue, 1315 East Washington Lane, 2801 W. Dauphin Street, 8235 Stenton Avenue, 7941 Oxford Avenue, 136 North 63rd Street, 5440 Lansdowne Avenue

Conshohocken: 200 W. Ridge Avenue, Suite 112

Hanover: 301 Eisenhower Drive

Mechanicsburg: 7036 Wertzville Road

Erie: 2715 Parade Street, 1709 Liberty Street

Pennsburg: 350 Main Street

Abington: 1441 Old York Road

Johnstown: 300 Market Street

Levittown: 8716 New Falls Road

Ardmore: 169 West Lancaster Avenue

West Pittston: 801 Wyoming Avenue, Suite 9

Yardley: 657 Heacock Road

Tobyhanna: 674 Route 196, Suite 14

Yeadon: 950 East Baltimore Pike

Chester: 2722 West 9th Street

Titusville: 208 East Central Avenue

Virginia:

Chesapeake: 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, 833 North Battlefield Boulevard

Washington:

Seattle: 9600 15th Avenue SW

Lynnwood: 2518 196th Street SW

Bellevue: 3620 Factoria Boulevard SE, 11919 NE 8th Street

Redmond: 7370 170th Avenue NE

Graham: 22201 Meridian Avenue E

Renton: 601 South Grady Way, Suite P

Mill Creek: 3202 132nd Street Southeast

Burien: 110 SW 148th Street

Everett: 10103 Evergreen Way

Lacey: 8230 Martin Way East

