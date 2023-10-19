At Least 500 Killed in Gaza City Hospital Blast, Health Ministry Says

Getty Images

At least 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hundreds of people were reportedly taking shelter at the Anglican-run al-Ahli Hospital at the time of the explosion, around 7 p.m. local time.

The latest strike on the hospital appears to be far deadlier than a previous attack, which destroyed two floors of the hospital’s cancer center on Oct. 14. That blast injured four staffers, according to the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

Read more at The Daily Beast.