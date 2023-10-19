Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    At Least 500 Killed in Gaza City Hospital Blast, Health Ministry Says

    Oct 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    At least 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

    Hundreds of people were reportedly taking shelter at the Anglican-run al-Ahli Hospital at the time of the explosion, around 7 p.m. local time.

    The latest strike on the hospital appears to be far deadlier than a previous attack, which destroyed two floors of the hospital’s cancer center on Oct. 14. That blast injured four staffers, according to the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

