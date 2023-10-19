At Least 500 Killed in Gaza City Hospital Blast, Health Ministry Says

Getty Images
At least 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Hundreds of people were reportedly taking shelter at the Anglican-run al-Ahli Hospital at the time of the explosion, around 7 p.m. local time.
The latest strike on the hospital appears to be far deadlier than a previous attack, which destroyed two floors of the hospital’s cancer center on Oct. 14. That blast injured four staffers, according to the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.