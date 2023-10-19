Zapata National Bank Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: Zapata National Bank is a worthwhile option if you want to work with a small Hispanic American-owned bank that has a free checking account. But if you’ll need to go to the best online banks to earn the highest savings rates.

Zapata National Bank Review: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Checking3.75Savings2.75CD3Money market account2.75Trustworthiness4Total3.25

Zapata National Bank Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Hispanic American-owned bank

Free checking account

Only 1 branch and 2 free ATMsLow interest rates on savings, money market accounts, and CDsMonthly service fees on most accounts (unless you qualify to waive them)High minimum deposits on most accounts

About Zapata National Bank

Zapata National Bank Free Checking Account is a Hispanic American-owned bank in Zapata, Texas. It has one branch and two free ATMs (one at the branch and another near Highway 83).

To receive assistance, call or visit the branch Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, or Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. The bank is not open on weekends.

The bank’s mobile app has 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple Store and 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Your accounts are FDIC-insured for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for joint accounts.

The Role of Hispanic American-led Financial Institutions

Hispanic American-owned financial institutions are integral to providing products and services to underserved communities. These institutions also help address banking gaps among Hispanic American communities.

According to the US Census, people of Hispanic or Latino origin make up the largest racial and ethic group in Zapata, Texas.

Is Zapata National Bank Trustworthy?

Zapata National Bank does not have any recent public controversies.

At Insider, we usually include Better Business Bureau grades. The BBB has not assessed Zapata yet, though. You may want to ask family and friends about their experiences with the bank, or read online customer reviews.

Zapata National Bank Account Reviews

Zapata National Bank Free Checking Account

Zapata has several checking accounts, but the Zapata National Bank Free Checking Account is the only one that never charges a monthly service fee. There are no overdraft fees, so any transaction that would overdraw your account will be denied. If you want the option to overdraw, you may prefer one of the other accounts.

Zapata National Bank Savings Personal Account

You may like the Zapata National Bank Savings Personal Account if you can maintain a Zapata National Bank Savings Personal Account balance, because then you’ll earn interest and waive the monthly fee. However, you can only make one free transfer or withdrawal per month, while many banks let you make six monthly savings transactions.

Zapata National Bank CD

The Zapata National Bank Certificate of Deposit offers a similar APY to to average CD rates. The bank also offers fewer term options than most institutions — just 91 days, six months, and one year.

Zapata National Bank Money Market Account

The Zapata National Bank Money Market Personal Account pays a similar rate as the regular savings account, but you can make up to six free monthly transactions. You’ll need to maintain a Zapata National Bank Money Market Personal Account balance to earn interest and waive the monthly fee, though.

How Zapata National Bank Compares

Zapata National Bank vs. Falcon International Bank

Falcon International Bank has more branches and ATMs than Zapata National Bank.

Zapata National Bank has a free checking account, but it charges a monthly fee on its savings account (unless you qualify to waive it). Falcon International Bank doesn't charge monthly fees on checking or savings.

If you’d like to open a CD, it could depend on which features you want in an account. Zapata National Bank pays higher CD rates, but Falcon International Bank has lower minimum opening deposit requirements.

Falcon International Bank Review

Zapata National Bank vs. International Bank of Commerce

International Bank of Commerce is one of the largest Hispanic American-owned banks in the US, and it has over 167 branches around Texas and Oklahoma. It's a good option if you want to work with a big bank or if you frequently travel around the state.

International Bank of Commerce is also the clear winner if you're searching for higher interest rates on bank accounts. Its savings and money market account accounts also have lower minimum opening deposit requirements.

International Bank of Commerce Review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed Zapata National Bank

At Personal Finance Insider, we rate savings, checking, CD, and money market accounts using our banking methodology and CD methodology.

Each account receives a rating between 0 and 5. We evaluate a bank’s ethics, customer service, and mobile app for all accounts. We also consider different features for specific types of bank accounts. For example, we look at overdraft fees for checking accounts and interest rates for savings accounts.

