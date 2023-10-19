‘Loki’ Director Dan DeLeeuw Didn’t Want to Get Bored After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Loki director Dan DeLeeuw has worked in visual effects for nearly thirty years, but he knew it was time for a change after receiving his second and third Oscar nominations for Avengers: Infinite War And Avengers: Endgame. DeLeeuw worked as a visual effects supervisor on set for all four of the Russo brothers’ Marvel films, and directed for Joe and Anthony during the second film. Endgame‘s additional photography, he soon realized that his next step involved the director’s chair.

“It was definitely like, ‘Where do you go from here?’” DeLeeuw says The Hollywood Reporter. “Caesar cried because there were no more worlds to conquer, so where should I go Endgame and aren’t you bored with it? And I was like, ‘Let’s go to second unit directing and then start directing.’

He then took on second unit responsibilities for Chloé Zhao Eternals and Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania until Loki EP Kevin R. Wright called to offer him the chance to direct Loki second episode of season two, “Breaking Brad.” Wright recalled DeLeeuw’s keen interest in the story as a VFX supervisor Loki season one, so the promotion made perfect sense in his eyes.

Now that he’s a director, DeLeeuw admits he’s extra attentive to the needs of his VFX supervisor.

“You have to be careful. You know what they need and what they do Real need, so it was this interesting transition from being the guy who says, ‘No, we have to stop. We need to get the HDR of this and photograph the tilesets of this,” says DeLeeuw. “So understanding it gives you (the ability to respect the process). Some directors will say to ADs, “Hey, you’re costing us time.” So (we) did not respond to that. You just let them do the work.”

Below, during a recent conversation with THRDeLeeuw also explains how a choice by Ke Huy Quan works LokiThe season two premiere led to a running gag in its episode and beyond.

After a career in visual effects that culminated in three Oscar nominations, you began your transition to the director’s chair through second unit Avengers: Endgame‘s additional photography, as well as the entirety of Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. What prompted this move after all this time?

It’s something I always wanted to do, even when I went back to college. I was drawn to visual effects, but directing was always something in the back of my mind. Storytelling was always important to me, and when I started doing visual effects and effects houses that had the whole show, you would create animations and design the sequences. But that stopped happening when they started splitting up the shows, so I moved to the show side (on set) for visual effects and to be part of the storytelling.

And when we worked with the Russians, they were very generous in the films: “Give us all your suggestions, whether it’s visual effects or not. Help us design the sequences.” And then Joe said, ‘Do you want to do more photography? Endgame?” And I thought, “Yeah, that would be great.” So it’s something I’ve always pushed for, and everyone at Marvel noticed how story-oriented I was in designing sequences and shots. When I was doing visual effects Loki Season one, Kevin Wright, our executive producer, noticed that I was just focusing on stories, so he invited me to direct season two again.

Owen Wilson as Mobius and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios Loki Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL

Yes, Kevin Wright told me he knew you would be a good director Loki because you approached VFX reviews from the characters’ perspective. Is that an approach you’ve developed over time?

To some extent it was always there, and it was fueled by the cooperation with the Russians. The interesting thing about working as a visual effects supervisor is that you are usually in the director’s village while they are filming. So you’re behind (the director) the entire show and you learn something from every movie you work on and every director you work with, if you pay attention. So you pick up on things, and you start to anticipate what their notes might be, and then you see if you’re right or not in terms of what they (communicated) with the actors. So a lot of that was just my own desire and the fortunate experiences that I’ve had.

Part of me wondered if that was the case Infinite war And Endgame put you through the wringer so much that you knew it was time to direct.

(Laughs.) Well, it was definitely something like, “Where do you go from here?” Caesar cried because there were no more worlds to conquer, so where should I go Endgame and aren’t you bored with it? And I was like, “Let’s go to second unit directing and then start directing.”

Loki is such a specific world with its own vocabulary, and it’s probably a bit overwhelming for anyone new to the proceedings. But since you were a VFX supervisor in season one, did that exposure help you hit the ground running?

Definitely, because I understood the world-building of it beyond what ended up in the show. I got all the backstory that (season one director) Kate (Herron) and Kevin had been working on, so I had that knowledge to help bring it into season two. I just made sure to keep everything fair with all the different aspects of it, like time travel, the TVA, and Loki.

What is your dynamic like now as a director with the VFX supervisor? Is it difficult to relinquish or let go of those responsibilities?

You need to be careful. You know what they need and what they do Real need, so it was this interesting transition from being the guy who says, ‘No, we have to stop. We need to get the HDR of this and photograph the tilesets of this. And now, as a director who has gone through the same experience, you look at your watch and say, ‘Okay, we have to move. We have to go.” Understanding it gives you (the ability to respect the process). Some directors will say to ADs, “Hey, you’re costing us time.” So (we) did not respond to that. You just let them do the work because you know what they need.

Ke Huy Quan as OB in Marvel Studios’ Loki Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL

In 201, there is a hallway shot where OB (Ke Huy Quan) throws the TVA manual over his shoulder and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) catches it. Did that spark the idea to do even more manual flipping?

Yes, that was something Ke started doing with the manual. He just always turns it around. In episode two we had a few tries to get it right, because a little flare is great. But it was funny because in episode one they put some pipes on the OB’s desk and Loki knocked one over. And then our episode had one in it, and we kept flipping it (when OB turns over the manual and hands it to Mobius). We finally got rid of that thing. So if you run into stuff like that, it’ll cost you a few extra shots. (Author’s Note: When the shot changes to Mobius and Loki’s perspective, you can see that the tube is no longer present as in the previous shot.)

Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 in Marvel Studios LokiSeason 2 Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL

What did you use on set to create the impact of the time cubes?

So that was an interesting day for visual effects. That’s one of the sequences where I knew it wouldn’t be great for them in terms of clearing it out. For Rafael (Casal) we did some rehearsals where he pretended to be squeezed into the time cube, but it just didn’t sell. So it became one of the simplest, non-technologically exciting ways to do this. We were actually given plexiglass with handles, and the special effects team started pushing the plexiglass pieces against themselves. So that gave Rafael the opportunity to retreat, and when he was lifted into the air, the special effects team built a small riser. On the back end, the visual effects had to go back and paint all those guys out. The good news with that set was that the wall was pretty much just one color. So you didn’t have to paint complicated designs back on the wall and that made it easier.

The color palettes between the TVA and the 1982 McDonald’s have a lot in common. How much did you try to lean into those shared colors?

I think it was a side effect of that time. McDonald’s came in and worked with our art department to recreate it. They brought the designs for the wallpaper and found a mold for the Hamburglar. I was hoping they would have a Grimace, but they couldn’t find a Grimace. So McDonald’s contributions brought that to life, along with all the great work from the art department. It wasn’t necessarily intentional; it’s just that McDonald’s in 1982 and the TVA have a lot of brown.

That Oklahoma McDonald’s is not located in a densely populated area. Did you decorate a real location, or was the exterior created on stage?

So we talked about doing it on stage, but we found a restaurant 40 minutes outside London that had been empty for a year or so. There is a small piece of farmland that could double for Oklahoma. When we went to explore the location it was once a curry restaurant or something so there were holes in the roof and stains on the floor. (Laughs.) Kasra (Farahani), our production designer, was there with all his artwork, and the curved windows were what excited him the most because they were all over McDonald’s designs at the time. So he said, ‘Don’t worry, it looks great! We are going to add visual effects to the outside.” And then he brought all the decor, the tables, the wallpaper, the old cash register, the slide where they put the burgers on, so I couldn’t really find anything that took it out of the time period.

Well, Dan, I’ll see you at the premiere of your “elevated thriller,” Zaniak.

(Laughs.) Yes, we do it at Blumhouse. It’ll be a little more of a horror thing.

***

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.