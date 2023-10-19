Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Fumes at ‘Dumbass’ Republican for Voting Against Jim Jordan

Fox News

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was less than pleased when the first Republican holdout voted against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for speaker of the House on Tuesday, calling the conservative lawmaker a “dumbass” while his network was covering the floor vote live.

In a scenario eerily reminiscent of Kevin McCarthy’s marathon series of votes to finally secure the speakership in January, Jordan failed on the first ballot as 20 House Republicans voted for other nominees.

It was all but certain that Jordan would fail in the first round of votes, as he could only afford to lose three votes overall in the closely divided chamber. Still, Jordan’s allies had hoped that Republican opposition would only be in the single digits and the GOP holdouts would feel pressured to quickly back Jordan.

