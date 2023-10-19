rewrite this title Jada Pinkett Smith continues to promote tell-all book despite fans BEGGING star to end publicity tour – as some are forced to MUTE notifications about baffling marriage to Will Smith

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jada Pinkett Smith continued her book tour for her new tell-all memoir Worthy with a stop in New York City on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old actress and talk show host has made headlines with shocking revelations about her troubled marriage to Will Smith, including that the two have been divorced for the past seven years.

She has even had to deal with distressed fans and social media users who have begged her to stop her all-encompassing tour and tone down the revelations about her marriage due to their disturbing nature.

But Jada didn’t seem too worried on Tuesday as she arrived at her next stop in the Big Apple with a big smile.

The Collateral actress looked casual chic in a tan tracksuit with a zip-up top and matching sweatpants that hung loosely on her slim figure.

Jada covered herself in a shimmering black velvet coat that reached almost to the floor, and she paired it with an elegant black lizard print Birkin bag.

The 4-foot-2 star added to her height with a pair of black open-toe heels with gold chain straps across her toes.

The Matrix star, who has been dealing with hair loss due to alopecia in recent years, wore her hair cut short in a silvery shade that stood out.

She also covered herself in a pair of cool gold aviator sunglasses, with a cross-shaped design between the two lenses.

She completed her contrasting ensemble with a set of chunky gold chains with a pendant dangling from her throat.

The day before, Jada had rejoined the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb for an update after their blockbuster interview for NBC News in prime time.

During her publicity tour, she discussed her reaction to her estranged husband Will Smith punching Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Although she insisted in multiple interviews that she never told Will to respond to a joke Rock made about her buzzed hair — an attempt to hide the effects of her alopecia — she confusingly told Vanity Fair that the incident caused her to reconsider to marry Will.

Jada even called Will her “life partner” and her “dude” during a virtual appearance Monday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

But her complicated feelings about her husband – who remains a beloved star even after his shocking Oscar blow – have alarmed fans and viewers of her interviews.

Several social media users spoke out on Twitter (recently renamed

“My sadness, folks, can you all stop interviewing Jada Pinkett Smith now?” one user moaned.

Another person joked, “How can we collectively disconnect from Jada Pinkett Smith’s stream of consciousness(?)”

Others insisted they never asked about all the sordid details about Jada and Will’s wedding.

“I keep learning things against my will about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage. Make it stop,” another user complained.

One account joked that they had hidden everything about Jada and Will “forever” with a screenshot of their Twitter account.

One particularly humorous post referenced the second season of Big Little Lies.

The poster wrote, “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals in new interview that…” and then showed a short clip of Nicole Kidman reacting in distress to Meryl Streep’s shocking scream from the HBO series.

Others wrote that they couldn’t even watch some of Jada’s movies thanks to her drama, with one user mentioning The Matrix as a movie that was now off-limits.

Some users seemed genuinely angry at Jada, including one who singled out Jada for letting Will try to make her “happy” for years, even though her “soulmate” Tupac Shakur had been dead for more than two decades.

