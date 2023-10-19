How Much Los Angeles’ Film and TV Production Fell Amid Strikes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A clearer picture of the impact on production caused by the ongoing actors’ strike and the recently resolved writers’ strike is emerging, with filming in Los Angeles almost halving compared to the same period last year.

The decline marks the seventh straight decline in quarterly filming, driven largely by productions increasingly choosing to film in other states in recent years with more generous tax credit programs. The biggest decline was seen in filming for TV programs. The small amount of local on-location filming the region saw came largely from reality TV, and independent titles granted interim film exemptions during the strike.

FilmLA’s report reflects the first full quarter responsible for the strikes. The agency said there were 5,311 shooting days in the three-month period from July to September, representing a decline of about 41 percent from the same quarter last year. FilmLA noted that “the contract disputes were not the only cause of the downward trend, as location filming in the region in general” has consistently declined since 2021.

The sharpest drop came from the near-complete shutdown of scripted TV shooting, which has seen the most shooting in Los Angeles since May. TV production totaled just 2,225 shooting days – a 50 percent drop from the second quarter of last year. Overall, the category has declined for three quarters in a row since the start of 2023.

Filming for reality TV shows proved to be a driving force in the third quarter, with 2,166 recording days. About 97 percent of all TV movies during that period came from reality series, representing nearly 41 percent of all location shooting in the third quarter. While this figure represents an estimated 23 percent decline compared to the same period last year, it is also nearly 22 percent higher than the five-year average. Local TV reality productions included Basketball Women (VH1), Real Murders in Los Angeles (Oxygen), Side Hustlers (Roku) And Vanderpump Rules (Bravo!).

Meanwhile, there were a total of fourteen shooting days for TV dramas and comedies. The categories are on track to achieve a fraction of last year’s production. There was no filming by projects that received tax breaks for shooting in California or by TV pilots.

Feature film production also saw a steep decline, with an estimated 55 percent drop in the third quarter. Most of the projects shot in Los Angeles were independent productions, including those for which SAG-AFTRA had been awarded interim agreements. They include Adult Best Friends, Don’t Stumble, Eyes in the Trees, From Ashes, Isaac, Lake George, Roses on the Vine, And Who says you can’t go home.

Commercial production continued its decline from the previous quarter, falling by almost 26 percent compared to the same period last year. While the category is not directly affected by the strikes, FilmLA said that “losses of production by rival jurisdictions are an ongoing concern.” Filming for commercials is down about 43 percent compared to the five-year quarterly average.

An analysis of scripted production found that Los Angeles is still the top filming location in the country for scripted content, but overall filming growth in the region remained flat between 2021 and 2022. Other areas, such as George and Britain, meanwhile, saw significantly more growth.

“The change our industry has undergone in recent years has been profound,” FilmLA President Paul Audey said in a statement. “At a time when many are predicting a reduction in industrial production, this study provides a basis for us to understand the challenges ahead.”