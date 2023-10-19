Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    3 Face Federal Charges In Bizarre South Florida AirBnB Kidnapping Plot

    By

    Oct 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    3 Face Federal Charges In Bizarre South Florida AirBnB Kidnapping Plot

    MIAMI (DOJ) – On Oct. 16, 2023, Jeffry Arista, 32, and his brother, Jonathan Arista, 29, had their initial appearances in federal court on federal kidnapping charges.

    According to allegations contained in the criminal complaint on October 13, 2023, Jeffry Arista, Jonathan Arista, and Raymond Gomez committed an armed kidnapping of the victim outside of the victim’s apartment. After forcefully transporting the victim to an AirBnB, a rental property located in Plantation, Florida, the kidnappers realized that they had abducted the wrong person. Rather than releasing the victim, the kidnappers waterboarded and threatened to kill the victim while pointing firearms, tasers, and an electric drill at the kidnapped victim. Upon learning that the intended target was at a business in Pompano Beach, Florida, the kidnappers forcefully brought the victim to the business and ordered the victim to go into the business and lure out the intended target. Upon entering the business, the victim called law enforcement and all three kidnappers were arrested.

    A criminal complaint charges all three defendants with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

    Raymond Gomez has not yet had his initial appearance on the charges.

    The post 3 Face Federal Charges In Bizarre South Florida AirBnB Kidnapping Plot appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Imax Expands in China with 20 New Theater Locations

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Most of us have a bit of Neanderthal DNA, with some more than others. Scientists think they’ve figured out why.

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Imax Expands in China with 20 New Theater Locations

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Most of us have a bit of Neanderthal DNA, with some more than others. Scientists think they’ve figured out why.

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Americans are planning to spend way more on holiday shopping this year

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy