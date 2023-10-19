These 3 trucks are in the shortest supply as the UAW strike stretches into a second month

Robots weld Ranger bodies in the Body Shop at Michigan Assembly Plant.

Ford Motor Co.

A month into the UAW strike, shoppers are finally seeing the impact.The Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon are most impacted.Whether these shortages will be good for the competition remains to be seen.

A month into work stoppages, car shoppers are starting to see the impact of the United Auto Workers union’s historic strike at all three Detroit car companies.

The latest inventory data from Cars.com, which is tracking models affected by the strike week-by-week, shows that mid-size pickup trucks are in the shortest supply.

Availability for the Ford Ranger is down 45.3% through Oct. 15, according to Cars.com, while the Chevrolet Colorado is down 50.3% and the GMC Canyon is down 43%. All three of these models have been impacted since the UAW’s strike began on Sept. 15, offering a view of the full scope of the now 33-day work stoppage’s impact.

Total available inventory at Ford, GM, and Stellantis is also down. Through Monday, inventory at Stellantis was down 11.9%, Ford was down 6.2%, and GM was down 15.7%. Up until the UAW’s surprise work stoppage at Ford’s Kentucky Truck plant last week, GM was the most impacted by the UAW‘s targeted work stoppages.

Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jenni Newman had some advice for shoppers in the market for a vehicle impacted by the strike.

First, move quickly if your heart is set on a specific model. As shoppers saw during the pandemic and the prolonged chip shortage, vehicles in short supply and high demand will go quickly and dealers will be less likely to negotiate on pricing.

“If you have your heart set on a vehicle that is currently being impacted by the strike you need to probably get moving quickly,” Newman told Insider. The longer each work stoppage lasts, the more likely both inventory and deals on these cars will be in shorter supply, she said.

If you’re more flexible on which brand you’re purchasing from, now may be the time to consider Detroit’s competition, Newman said.

Who is winning the UAW strike?

Ford scion Bill Ford called out the advantage to the competition in an address aimed at the company’s unionized workforce earlier this week.

“Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and others are loving this strike because they know the longer it goes on, the better it is for them,” he said Monday.

In response to Ford’s message Monday that competitors are “loving this strike,” the UAW said that its fight is not with Ford or Honda or even Tesla. It’s with “corporate greed.”

“Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy—they’re the UAW members of the future,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.

Whether the strike will cause the Detroit Three to lose customers to the competition remains in the air, Newman said.

Particularly in the mid-size pickup truck market, where Ford and GM are most impacted right now, competition from Toyota and Honda is fierce. The Toyota Tacoma already outsells the Detroit 3’s smaller pickups with nearly 180,000 units sold through the end of September, according to the Automotive News data center. (Ford sold 31,503 Rangers and GM sold 58,685 Colorados and 19,351 Canyons in the same time period).

A lack of availability for Ford and GM’s small pickups is likely to drive some shoppers to other brands, Newman said, but customers surveyed by Cars.com are also indicating that they will support union-made brands out of solidarity in the future.

Previous surveys have already found that support for the UAW strike is at an all-time high. Cars.com found that among union-affiliated households, 31% of these shoppers are now considering UAW-built vehicles as a way to support the union’s efforts. More broadly, 15% of all respondents said they are now considering cars from American brands while 8% said they are no longer interested in these brands due to the strike.

“We’re seeing an increase in recognition of the strike and that’s driving purchasing decisions,” Newman said.

Read the original article on Business Insider