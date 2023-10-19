Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    US stocks trade mixed as bond yields spike after hot retail sales data

    US stocks trade mixed as bond yields spike after hot retail sales data

    The yield on the 10-year US Treasury surged, trading around 4.8%.

    Stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as bond yields surged after a blowout retail sales report.
    Retail sales jumped 0.7% in September from the prior month, more than double forecasts.
    Investors fretted over higher-for-longer interest rates as economic data remains hot.

    US stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as investors took in higher Treasury yields and a hotter-than-expected retail sales report.

    Retail sales rose 0.7% through the month of September, blowing past economists’ expectations for a 0.3% monthly gain.

    The hot economic data means investors are pricing in higher-for-longer interest rates from the Federal Reserve, as officials have suggested rate cuts are out of the question until the economy sees more substantial cooling. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury surged 12 basis points, topping 4.8%.

    “Retail sales showed a big upside surprise today, to the Fed’s dismay,” Bolvin Wealth Management Group president Gina Bolvin said in a note on Tuesday. “The odds are at a coin flip for the prospect of more hikes this year, and the market is pricing in cuts in July.”

    Here’s where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday: 

    S&P 500: 4,373.20, down 0.01%Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,997.65, up 0.04% (13.11 points)Nasdaq Composite: 13,533.75, down 0.25%

    Here’s what else is going on: 

    There are two signs the stock market’s euphoria is mirroring past bubbles – and it could end badly for investors.Americans now need to earn a record $115,000 to afford a typical home.The 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a fresh 23-year high, edging closer to 8%.Treasurys crashed because everyone forgot they’re a bad inflation hedge, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel.Long-term investors should be plowing 80% of their portfolios into stocks or hard assets, according to BlackRock’s Larry Fink.”Tesla could be in the midst of a strategic pivot.” Here’s what Wall Street expects from the EV maker’s 3rd-quarter earnings report.

    In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

    Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate ticking 0.12% higher to $86.75 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched up 0.48% to $90.08 a barrel.Gold edged rose 0.21% to $1,924.20 per ounce.The 10-year yield surged 12 basis points to hover at 4.834%.Bitcoin slipped 1.04% to $28,411.

