Nvidia’s H800 AI chip for China is blocked by new export rules

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

New US rules blocking the export of most AI chips to China will build on a broad set of restrictions introduced in October 2022.

Nvidia makes highly sought-after AI chips like the H100, and the AI ​​boom has proven profitable as its valuation has expanded beyond $1 trillion. Last year’s restrictions meant the US company couldn’t sell the H100 to China, so it introduced a lower spec H800 that could get around US rules, but under the new rules, Nvidia won’t be able to sell that chip or its A800 chip to China. CNBC reports.

“Today’s updated rules will increase the effectiveness of our controls and further close avenues to evade our restrictions,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “These controls maintain our clear focus on military applications and address the threats to our national security posed by the PRC government’s military-civilian fusion strategy.” You can see details of the rules at Office of Industry and Security website.

Chips designed for artificial intelligence are in high demand as companies invest huge amounts of resources in new AI hardware and software products.

In a statement, Nvidia said it is not too worried about the restrictions affecting its business. “We comply with all applicable regulations as we work to provide products that support thousands of applications across many different industries,” said Nvidia spokesperson Ken Brown. “Given the global demand for our products, we do not expect a significant near-term impact on our financial results.”

Intel spokeswoman Sarah Keller said the company is “reviewing the rules and evaluating the potential impact.” AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Semiconductor Industry Association is “evaluating the impact of updated export controls on the U.S. semiconductor industry.” said in a statement. “We recognize the need to protect national security and believe that maintaining a healthy American semiconductor industry is an essential component of achieving that goal. Overly broad and unilateral controls risk harming the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem without improving national security by encouraging foreign customers to look elsewhere. Consequently, we urge the administration to strengthen coordination with allies to ensure a level playing field for all companies.”

“We have made our position clear on US restrictions on chip exports to China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said. he said at a news conference on Monday. (Reuters had reported about the at that time next changes.) “The United States must stop politicizing and weaponizing trade and technology issues and stop destabilizing global industrial and supply chains. “We will closely monitor developments and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.”

The announcement of the new rules followed that of Apple CEO Tim Cook. recent visit to a Chinese Apple Store hosting a tournament for the popular Tencent mobile game honor of kings. She posted a short video of the visit. to your Weibo account.

Nvidia’s H800 AI chip for China is blocked by new export rules