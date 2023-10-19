Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    Mariah Carey Poses With Twins for Children’s Place Holiday Campaign: Here’s Where to Shop the Collection Online

    By

    Oct 17, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Mariah Carey Poses With Twins for Children’s Place Holiday Campaign: Here’s Where to Shop the Collection Online

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

    It’s time…! Mariah Carey is officially ringing in the holidays with a Christmas-inspired campaign for The Children’s Place, the popular children’s clothing and accessories store.

    Carey is joined in the campaign by her children Moroccan and Monroe, marking the first time they have posed together for a brand partnership. The accompanying photos and video with Carey and the twins decked out in The Children’s Place’s new holiday collection, which includes everything from graphic tees to cozy sweatshirts and matching pajamas for the whole family.

    Although The Children’s Place is best known for their fashion for children, Carey collaborated with the brand to design an adult dress for the occasion. The aptly named “Mariah Carey Dress” is a strapless A-line dress crafted in red velvet, with a plaid oversized bow at the back that matches the brand’s holiday plaid collection, worn by Moroccans and Monroe. The dress is available in sizes 0 to 18.

    The children’s place

    This was Carey’s first time designing a dress, and the singer was thrilled about collaborating on one Instagram postwriting that the “limited edition dress is perfect for this season.”

    “Holiday traditions are important to us at the Carey house (and) there’s nothing sweeter than baking Christmas cookies and cuddling around the fireplace and matching in pajamas from The Children’s Place,” she added in a press release. “As someone who absolutely loves the holidays, and especially Christmas, I took a look at what The Children’s Place has been doing over the years and they have my stamp of approval for the place to shop for all the matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family and outfits!”

    The children’s place

    “Nothing says Christmas quite like Mariah Carey starring in our matching Christmas pajamas and matching family outfits while listening to one of the biggest Christmas hits of all time, her iconic ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” says Maegan Markee, Brand Chairman at The Children’s Place. “Mariah is a Christmas icon and will remain so for generations. She brings families together through her music. We are incredibly excited to join Mariah and her children in this magical holiday campaign.”

    Watch Carey’s campaign video for The Children’s Place above and shop all the looks online at Childrensplace.com and on Amazon. The new campaign helps kick off a big holiday season for Carey, who will embark on her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour in November. View tickets and dates here.

    Mariah Carey Poses With Twins for Children’s Place Holiday Campaign: Here’s Where to Shop the Collection Online

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Imax Expands in China with 20 New Theater Locations

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Most of us have a bit of Neanderthal DNA, with some more than others. Scientists think they’ve figured out why.

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Imax Expands in China with 20 New Theater Locations

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Most of us have a bit of Neanderthal DNA, with some more than others. Scientists think they’ve figured out why.

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Americans are planning to spend way more on holiday shopping this year

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy