Britney Spears says she felt like a ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship because it robbed her of adult choices: ‘It was death to my creativity’

Britney Spears is sharing more details about how her years under conservatorship robbed her of her independence.

The 41-year-old pop superstar admitted in a new excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me that she felt like a “child robot” during the 13-year period after she was placed in involuntary conservatorship by a judge.

Her father, Jamie Spears, initially served as co-conservator after the arrangement began in 2008, with attorney Andrew Wallet serving alongside him until 2019.

In the excerpt, obtained by PeopleBritney wrote about feeling “infantilized” by the conservatorship and the loss of independence that came with it.

‘I became a robot. But not just any robot – a kind of child robot. “I had become so infantilized that I lost pieces of what made me feel like myself,” she wrote.

Stolen adulthood: Britney Spears, 41, said her conservatorship “infantilized” her for 13 years and turned her into a “child robot” by stealing her sense of agency, according to an excerpt from her memoir obtained by People; seen in 2016 in NYC

In depth: her memoir The Woman In Me chronicles her career, her struggles to end her conservatorship – which was dismantled in late 2021 – and her 14-month marriage to Sam Asghari

The Toxic singer also wrote that the conservatory had also deprived her of much of her creative talent.

‘The conservatory took away my femininity, turned me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person on stage,” she continued. ‘I had always felt music in my bones and blood; they stole that from me.’

Britney described feeling like “a shadow of myself” after losing her independence, and went on to talk about how she struggled with rapid changes in her personality due to the psychological tumult of conservatory.

“This is what’s hard to explain, how quickly I could vacillate between being a little girl and being a teenager and being a woman, because of the way they robbed me of my freedom,” she explained. “There was no way to act like an adult because they wouldn’t treat me like an adult, so I would stand back and act like a little girl; but then my adult self intervened again – only my world wouldn’t allow me to be an adult.’

She sounded particularly bitter as she described how her father and his curator urged her to show one character on stage, but then denied her that freedom once her concerts ended.

‘The woman in me was pushed down for a long time. They wanted me to be wild on stage, like they told me, and to be a robot the rest of the time,” Britney continued, adding that her conservatorship prevented her from enjoying the extremes of life.

“I felt like I was being robbed of life’s good secrets—the basic supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human,” she wrote. ‘They wanted to take away that specialness and keep everything as rotten as possible. It meant death for my creativity as an artist.’

Losing it: ‘I became a robot. But not just any robot – a kind of child robot. I had become so infantilized that I lost pieces of what made me feel like myself,” she wrote; seen in 2016 in San Jose, California.

Suspended adolescence: She said that losing her ability to make adult decisions made her feel like a child; seen in Las Vegas in 2016

After years under her conservatorship with no autonomy over her finances and vast wealth and very little control over her own body, Britney tried to fight back publicly in June 2021.

Amid a wave of interest thanks to the Free Britney movement, which campaigned on social media and through public protests for the end of her conservatorship, the singer shared her own feelings about the conservatorship with a statement she read during a hearing on the future of her conservatorship. the agreement.

After admitting that she hadn’t attended a court hearing in years because she feared she wouldn’t be heard, Britney shared disturbing allegations about the conservatorship’s control over her body and romantic relationships.

She said she wanted to marry her then-boyfriend (and now estranged husband) Sam Asghari, but the conservatorship wouldn’t allow her to get married.

But the mother-of-two also hoped to have another baby with Sam, but she said an IUD she had at the time prevented her from doing so.

‘I wanted to get the IUD out so I could try to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to get it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said in one of her most shocking claims.

Elsewhere in her statement, she slammed her father Jamie for his exaggerated expectations about her ability to perform on stage and during rehearsals.

She harbored no affection for him and told the judge she believed he — and anyone else who had assisted him in maintaining the conservatorship — “should have been in jail.”

Back and forth: “They wanted me to be wild on stage, like they told me to be, and to be a robot the rest of the time,” Britney continued; seen in Vegas in 2016

Physical autonomy: In a 2021 statement to the court, Britney claimed that her conservatorship would not allow her to marry her then-boyfriend Sam Asghari, and also forced her to keep an IUD that she wanted to remove to have another child to get; seen in 2018 in Beverly Hills

Shortly after reading her statement, the conservatorship began to crumble, with Jamie suspended from his position in September, while the arrangement was completely terminated just two months later by the judge overseeing it.

Since then, Britney has gushed about her newfound freedom on social media – to the concern of some fans and observers – and was able to marry her longtime love Sam at her home in June 2022.

However, the marriage didn’t last much longer, and Britney and Sam reportedly split in August 2023, amid concerns about her mental health.

In her memoir, which was updated at the last minute to include sections about Sam in light of their impending divorce, Britney finally shares her side of the conservatorship in full detail.