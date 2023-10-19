Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    NYC Teen Fatally Struck By Subway In “Tragic Accident,’ Police Say

    Oct 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    A heartbreaking incident unfolded at a Queens station on Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of a teenage girl. The incident occurred when the young woman apparently experienced a medical episode and inadvertently fell onto the subway tracks, police said.

    The NYPD and the medical examiner retrieved the lifeless body of 18-year-old Jessica Marleny Ajtzac Guarcas from the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station. Passengers on the platform observed in silence.

    According to the police, the incident took place at 6:30 a.m. Guarcas, who was on her way to school, was standing on the subway platform when she suddenly fainted and fell onto the tracks, resulting in a collision with an oncoming train.

    “Our hearts and our prayers from the New York City Transit family go out to her family. By all accounts, this was just a tragic accident that sadly occurred today, no criminality at all,” said New York City Transit Authority President Richard Davey. “Any time we lose a young New Yorker, 18 years old, it’s a moment that I think we all take to cherish our families and our own lives.”

    Law enforcement officials have examined surveillance footage and have found no indications of any suspicious activity surrounding the incident.

