Attorney Dropped Off 2 Small Kids On A Florida Beach, Cops Say — Then She Got In Her Car And Left

A Tampa-based lawyer found herself under arrest after leaving two young children unattended on a beach, according to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, October 7th, at 10:47 a.m., deputies were called to St. Pete Beach in response to reports of two children being left unsupervised.

A witness reported observing a woman, identified as 41-year-old Patricia Bronson, dropping off a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl at the beach before returning to her car and driving away. The witness noticed the 7-year-old girl asking about her sister’s whereabouts, prompting the witness to run to the Gulf, where they discovered the 3-year-old child standing alone in waist-deep water, as detailed in the arrest report.

The witness eventually persuaded the two girls to stay with her while Bronson, a lawyer at White & Case LLP in Tampa, was absent for approximately 30 to 45 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon the arrival of deputies, Bronson was parking the car.

As a result of the duration of time during which the children were left unsupervised and in consideration of the witness’s account, Bronson was taken into custody and charged with two counts of child neglect.

During her booking and processing at the Pinellas County Jail, deputies, using X-ray equipment, discovered a concealed small black vape pen inside her person.

When questioned about her nervous behavior and fidgeting during the process, Bronson reportedly attributed it to feeling cold, according to the arrest report.

Jail records indicate that Bronson was released on a $15,000 bond.

