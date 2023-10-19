Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Bankman-Fried Knifed Again During His Own Lawyer's Questioning

    Bankman-Fried Knifed Again During His Own Lawyer's Questioning

    It was another bad day in court for Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, as a turncoat prosecution witness took the stand and testified about “heinously criminal” activity at the crypto exchange FTX.

    The damage was done as Bankman-Fried’s own lawyer cross-examined Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive who was once close friends with Bankman-Fried’s little brother.

    Singh told jurors he had considered resigning from the company over FTX’s alleged decision to let Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, pilfer customer deposits in order to fund risky investments and pay off loans.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

