Bankman-Fried Knifed Again During His Own Lawyer’s Questioning

Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

It was another bad day in court for Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, as a turncoat prosecution witness took the stand and testified about “heinously criminal” activity at the crypto exchange FTX.

The damage was done as Bankman-Fried’s own lawyer cross-examined Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive who was once close friends with Bankman-Fried’s little brother.

Singh told jurors he had considered resigning from the company over FTX’s alleged decision to let Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, pilfer customer deposits in order to fund risky investments and pay off loans.

