Memphis, Tennessee — On March 18, 2023, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Jaime Higgins and Terenzo Radcliff pulled over 43-year-old Melissa Horton after receiving information from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office that she had attempted to shoot her fiancé. The deputies commanded Horton to get out of her car but instead she lifted a shotgun and pointed it toward Deputy Higgins. The deputies fired and Horton died of gunshot injuries.

The post DA Releases Video Showing Memphis Woman Fatally Shot By Police For Pulling Shotgun After Domestic Incident appeared first on Breaking911.