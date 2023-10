NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Tuesday issued the following statement: ldquo;On Tuesday 10/17/2023 the brigades of martyrs Mahmoud Ahmad Bez and Hussein Abbas Fasaei of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers in the Baranit barracks with guided missiles, leaving a number of casualties, including one dead and one wounded.rdquo;

