rewrite this title West Tigers rugby league star is charged with MURDER over long-running mystery of young man stabbed to death in broad daylight

Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    By Charlotte Karp for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 7:58 p.m. EDT, October 17, 2023 | Update: 8:10 p.m. EDT, October 17, 2023

    A junior NRL member of the West Tigers has been charged with the murder of Dejan “Danny the Serb” Radulovic.

    Masei Tavui, 19, allegedly stabbed and shot Radulovic, 29, on Donnelly St in Balmain, in Sydney’s west, on July 29.

    Police arrested Tavui on Tuesday afternoon at a house in Austral, southwest of the city.

    He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with one count of murder.

    Pictured: Dejan “Danny” Radulovic, 29, died July 29

    He was refused bail by Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

    Tavui was a member of the Wests Tigers juniors for around four years and played as a back-rower in the under-19 competition last year.

    He is not under contract with the club for 2024.

