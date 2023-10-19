rewrite this title West Tigers rugby league star is charged with MURDER over long-running mystery of young man stabbed to death in broad daylight

<!–

A junior NRL member of the West Tigers has been charged with the murder of Dejan “Danny the Serb” Radulovic.

Masei Tavui, 19, allegedly stabbed and shot Radulovic, 29, on Donnelly St in Balmain, in Sydney’s west, on July 29.

Police arrested Tavui on Tuesday afternoon at a house in Austral, southwest of the city.

He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with one count of murder.

Pictured: Dejan “Danny” Radulovic, 29, died July 29

He was refused bail by Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

Tavui was a member of the Wests Tigers juniors for around four years and played as a back-rower in the under-19 competition last year.

He is not under contract with the club for 2024.

