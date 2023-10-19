Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense finally woke up

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Of Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged accomplices, Nishad Singh gave the most emotionally compelling testimony. And in cross-examination he also proved to be the least reliable.

Yesterday, Singh condemned Bankman-Fried for continuing to make risky investments despite knowing the money came from client funds, and even called the actions taken at FTX “evil.” Today, the defense said Singh took out a loan from FTX to buy a $3.7 million home on Orcas Island in Washington. after Singh says he learned of misuse of client funds.

Defense attorney Mark Cohen began the great legal tradition of burning the witness.

I have written twice about my frustrations with Bankman-Fried’s defense, which I have often found vague and confusing. Today they finally managed to put some points on the board.

So far, the prosecution’s witnesses have been credible, especially Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s former executive director. The defense has been working hard, trying to make it look like Bankman-Fried’s alleged accomplices are just trying to save their own skin at Bankman-Fried’s expense. (All three pleaded guilty to various crimes, made cooperation agreements and are awaiting sentencing.) Of course, on some level, the suggestion that Singh may have been embezzling is worse for Bankman-Fried: Singh was not a money man, and someone he had to approve it. But it’s the best thing the defense has done so far to undermine the credibility of a witness.

Defense attorney Mark Cohen began the great legal tradition of burning the witness. Some of the questions were to be expected: Why was Singh weighing in on whether spending $1 billion on sponsorships was excessive, when Singh was head of engineering, a decidedly non-marketing department?

Then Cohen got a good dig in the Bahamas attic. Billionaires and millionaires (at least on paper) living together as roommates is objectively fun; having one of said roommates solemnly questioned about whether or not he thought it was “really expensive” to live in a $30 million apartment is even funnier.

Singh said he didn’t know what was normal for billionaires and “felt confused about it.”

“But not confused enough to move,” Cohen said.

The defense does not seem clear about the notion of chronological narration

After that, Cohen lost some steam. The prosecution has a strong narrative, even managing to bring witness testimony to emotional crescendos. The defense, on the other hand, does not seem clear regarding the notion of chronological narration. Today we jump between September 2022, June 2022, November or December 2021, October 2022, and August 2020. Since I assume you too live on a one-way timeline, I’m going to give my summary in the order it was presented . . I’m also going to ignore the places where Cohen swung and missed because, honestly, I’m tired of writing about the conflicting aspects of the defense.

In July 2019, Singh wrote the code for “allow_negative”, under the direction of Gary Wang, co-founder and CTO of FTX, who, like Singh, pleaded guilty to several crimes. At the time, Singh said he understood the goal of the code was to allow FTX to move FTT, as well as modernize some of the accounting-related functions.

Wang had testified that the function of that code was to allow Alameda Research, co-owned by Wang and Bankman-Fried, to withdraw money even when his account had none.

In August 2020, FTX had its first event where none of the market makers, including Alameda Research, were able to help settle an account. (Alameda could not intervene because it was out of warranty). So what happened next was automatic deleveraging, which is a different risk management system that leaves some traders with losses. This type of thing tends to make customers dissatisfied.

I’m a little confused about why we spent so much time with the bug.

Now I am going to tell you some background information that the jury did not understand in this testimony. We’ve heard before – from Wang and Ellison – about a $65 billion line of credit extended to Alameda. No one else on the platform had access to this amount of money, which was essentially unlimited. But here, for the first time, we have a plausible, non-criminal explanation for because Alameda obtained a huge line of credit: to prevent other clients from suffering losses through automatic deleveraging. (Alameda would always take the hit and always have enough collateral to do so.) Singh did not remember if Alameda’s line of credit had been increased at that time, but if the terms do stand in line, that’s the least damning explanation for the line of credit I’ve heard so far.

This does not undo the fact that Bankman-Fried repeatedly assured the public that Alameda had no special privileges on FTX (which seems like an obvious lie), but it makes the line of credit seem less bad. That’s nothing!

In November or December 2021, Singh became aware of a bug in Alameda’s system that overstated how much Alameda owed FTX. Basically, the bug was not properly tracking account withdrawals, making the amount Alameda owed FTX appear larger than it was. Singh said Adam Yedidia, another witness, seemed worried about it, but Wang was relaxed because “the direction of the insect was safe.” If he had underestimated how much Alameda owed FTX, that would have been a bigger cause for concern.

By June 2022, the error had created an $8 billion discrepancy between how much Alameda actually owed FTX and how much, according to internal accounting, Alameda owed FTX. Yedidia previously testified when he realized that Alameda owed a large amount of money to FTX and became concerned about it. But Singh said he wasn’t worried at the time, since he assumed Alameda had the assets to pay FTX.

Unfortunately, there were no photos, details on square footage or number of rooms, so I had to look for that later.

I’m a little confused about why we spent so much time with the bug. In Yedidia’s case, he explains what he knew and why he knew it. For everyone else? The only thing I can think of is that I have to believe that the mistake was so big that no one knew how much money Alameda really owed, except that it was a smaller amount, and therefore Alameda spent money that she didn’t have. But that seems pretty weak, especially since Singh testified about lying to auditors yesterday and last week, Ellison testified about making up Seven fake balance sheets to send to lenders.

Singh claimed he didn’t know Alameda Research was using FTX client funds until September 2022, but the defense made me doubt that. After all, Yedidia gathered enough to get nervous about what Alameda was doing by handling the bug programming alone, and he wasn’t even doing anything shady like transferring money from Alameda’s account to the “Korean friend’s” account. (I still don’t know what the problem is with the username “seoyuncharles88” and I’m starting to get a little angry because no one explains it to me.)

Singh testified that in September he knew the money was not there. And that’s when Cohen mentioned the Orcas Island house, which Singh bought in October 2022. (Sadly, there were no photos, details on square footage or number of bedrooms, so I had to look that up later: six bedrooms, a lap pool and a hot tub.) He had borrowed $3.7 million from the FTX exchange, despite his testimony yesterday about trying to curb what he considered FTX’s frivolous spending. I suppose he didn’t consider his own spending frivolous.

The testimony wasn’t as spectacular as in Singh’s live stream yesterday (we didn’t get any more cinematic retellings of the conversations) and Cohen’s tendency to jump around in time made the narrative a little less clear. But the Orcas Island house undermined Singh’s moral authority, making him appear inconsistent. Even if jurors don’t follow the schedule or pick up some of the other nuances, that’s pretty easy to understand.

“They weren’t really loans.”

The prosecution, in the redirect, managed to make clear that FTX was essentially a scam nest, but Singh still seemed less trustworthy than in his initial testimony. Still, when talking about Singh’s loans, something curious came up: Singh apparently felt morally obligated to pay back the money he had borrowed from FTX, but he didn’t. legally obliged. This is because there was no paperwork associated with many of them; he simply found large sums transferred to his bank account. They were loans “in a broad sense,” Singh said. “They weren’t really loans.”

Honestly…that sounds like classic embezzlement. And to me, it made Singh’s broad moral statements about “egregiously criminal” acts at FTX ring hollow. Singh was undoubtedly the best narrator of the alleged co-conspirators, but when he came off the stand, I wondered how self-serving the story was.