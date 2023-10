KENT, Wash. (FOX 13) – Kent Police are investigating an attempted home invasion in the East Hill neighborhood on Sunday. The harrowing incident was caught on camera. The surveillance video shows an armed suspect pull a gun on a pair of unsuspecting homeowners.

Read the full story from FOX 13 here.

The post Ring Video Captures Armed, Masked Stranger Trying to Attack Couple On Their Doorstep appeared first on Breaking911.