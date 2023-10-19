RAW: Fleeing Suspect Firing At Memphis Police Officer Dropped From Yards Away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released redacted videos in the death of Latoris Taylor on Dec. 9, 2022. Taylor allegedly fired on an officer after he fled from a traffic stop related to a carjacking.
https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/GRAPHIC-WARNING-Body-camera-video_-Memphis-Police-deadly-shooting-of-Latoris-Taylor.mp4
https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/GRAPHIC-WARNING-Security-camera-video_-Memphis-Police-deadly-shooting-of-Latoris-Taylor.mp4
