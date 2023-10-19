Killed—or Captive? Israeli Families Brace for Agonizing News

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Handout

As hundreds of families watch and wait for any glimpse of information about their loved ones who have gone missing since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, anguish has set in for many.

But so has hope.

Omri Shtivi—whose brother, Idan Shtivi, has been missing since that fateful day after volunteering to photograph the Nova festival—told The Daily Beast that although his family has been tormented as they wait for information on whether Idan is dead or alive in captivity, they are trying to be positive.

